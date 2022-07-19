ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Electric motorcycles flood Havana amid diesel shortages

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrMVT_0gkCOVT400
Kiara stands on an electric scooter as people work on their electric scooters after attending a gathering in the capital of stunts and races, outside her caretaker's home in Cojimar, Cuba, Friday, July 15, 2022. Cuba has been flooded in recent years with “motorinas”, as these electric scooters are called on the island, a fad for many, but also a solution to the transportation problems and fuel shortages that overwhelm the Caribbean nation. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) The Associated Press

HAVANA -- The young people come and go on their electric motorcycles at this highway outside Cuba’s capital where they perform stunts and talk about their two-wheelers, which would be largely silent if it weren’t for the music blasting from speakers.

Cuba has been flooded in recent years with “motorinas,” as the electric scooters are called on the island, which have been promoted by the government as efficient alternatives amid extreme gas and diesel shortages, and as a solution to the country’s transportation problems.

Authorities permitted their importation last decade – Cubans cannot import motorcycles with gasoline or diesel engines – and since then about 300,000 of them have circulated on the island, said Col. Mario Ríos Labrada, head of vehicle registry at the National Transit Directorate. In comparison there are an estimated 500,000 cars.

The motorcycles can cost between $2,000 and $5,000. Many originate in China and are imported to Cuba through Panama. Cuban officials say a locally made electric motorcycle called the “Minerva” is being produced at an old bicycle manufacturing warehouse in Villa Clara.

“There is an ‘outbreak’ of electric motorcycles, everyone likes them,” said Ernesto José Salazar, 20, who works in a paint shop. “We got to meet up with 200 motorcycles, honking and listening to music.”

Young riders organize through social networks and spend hours discussing the benefits of a battery or where to buy tires or find the best workshop.

“Fuel is a lost cause, you have to look for it and queue up, right now having an electric motorcycle here is life itself,” said Alejandro Vasallo, 23.

Cuban drivers face shortages of fuel, especially diesel, which is also used to power the electricity generators that feed the nation’s power grid, which collapsed this summer. Oil shortages have been caused by difficulties in Venezuela – an ally and supplier of the island – and U.S. sanctions.

Electric scooter drivers recharge the batteries through normal power sockets and are out of luck when the supply goes down.

Authorities in Cuba promote electric motorcycles as energy efficient and as an alternative to a public transportation system plagued shortages of parts to repair broken down buses and a lack fuel.

“Electricity will always be cheaper than diesel fuel and gasoline, and in addition, electric motors are much more efficient than combustion engines, you can save up to 70% of the cost of fuel,” Ramsés Montes Calzadilla, strategy director of the Ministry of Energy and Mines, said in an interview with news website Cubadebate.

Electric motorcycles are changing the urban landscape in Cuba and also creating challenges: the batteries tend to catch fire and their relative silence accompanied by driver inexperience is causing traffic accidents.

The latest figures available from the Fire Department indicated that in the first half of 2020 there were 263 fires from motorcycles with gel or lithium batteries, a notable increase compared to 208 for the entire year 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
Newsweek

Auto Plant to Shut Down, Closing One of Company's Few Divisions in America

An auto parts manufacturing plant in North Carolina is set to begin closing down in the fall, shrinking the company's already small footprint in the U.S. Hitachi Metals, a parts-focused subsidiary of the Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, will begin shuttering its plant in China Grove, North Carolina, beginning in September. This development came to light via a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filing on Thursday to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, as reported by The Charlotte Observer.
CHINA GROVE, NC
The Drive

Mysterious Pod Carried By Air Force Reaper Drone That Crashed In Romania

The MQ-9 drone that went down in Romania recently was carrying a pod similar to one on another U.S. Reaper that crashed in Syria. A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft that crashed in Romania last week was carrying a pod that appears to be similar to one that was under the wing of another one of these drones that came down in Syria nearly two years ago. Even now, this pod remains something of a mystery.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Electric Bicycle#Motorcycle#Vehicles#Cubans
Sourcing Journal

6 Million Extra Containers Are Flooding the Global Supply Chain

Click here to read the full article. The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to a new analysis from Container xChange. Freight rates have come down by approximately an average of 20 percent since the beginning of the year 2022 and these will continue to slide gradually, but there will not be a massive decrease because the underlying disruptions in the supply chain are still in place, said Container xChange, a tech platform built to simplify the logistics of container movement. Inflation has started to stress the U.S. and the European Union economies. With inflation and...
RETAIL
The Guardian

Time for the government to tell the truth about nuclear power

The UK is sadly becoming habituated to an officially sponsored attrition of truth about nuclear power. Despite intensifying propaganda, even government data shows this military-backed technology to be, in reality, an expensive, slow, unreliable, risky and unpopular way to deliver affordable, secure, zero-carbon energy. The gap in efficacy and competitiveness...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Motorious

GM Factory Restorations Rumored

The factory restoration scene used to be quite limited, with maybe a handful of automakers in Europe doing them. Then the Japanese automakers started launching their own programs and now the practice seems to be spreading to the US. At least, a recent filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office would indicate that’s the plan.
CARS
Reuters

Oil falls on lackluster U.S. summer gasoline demand

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Wednesday, after U.S. government data showed lower gasoline demand during the peak summer driving season and as interest rate hikes by central banks to fight inflation fed fears the economy could slow, cutting energy demand.
TRAFFIC
The Drive

Watch What Happens Inside a Transparent Jet Engine While It Runs

“I was surprised this whole thing worked,” the jet engine’s creator said. Jets fly over us every day, but most of us don't think much about how they work because all the guts are usually hidden away from everyone who isn't a plane mechanic. Wonder no more, thanks to Warped Perception's handy transparent jet engine build.
CARS
freightwaves.com

US exports of crude oil and diesel are climbing even higher

At-the-pump prices for gasoline and diesel may be down from all-time peaks but they remain exceptionally high. Meanwhile, as domestic energy resources flow to the highest bidder, more U.S.-produced crude is being loaded on tankers bound for Europe, and more U.S.-refined diesel aboard ships headed to Latin America. “Rising [diesel]...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Sky-high diesel prices squeeze truckers, farmers, consumers

NEW YORK (AP) — When long-haul trucker Deb LaBree sets out on the road to deliver pharmaceuticals, she has strategies to hold down costs. She avoids the West Coast and the Northeast, where diesel prices are highest. She organizes her delivery route to minimize “deadheading” — driving an empty truck in between deliveries. And if a customer’s load is too far away or they can’t pay more for fuel? She turns the job down. “It breaks my heart because I either have to say, ‘No, I can’t afford to,’ or ’I can, but you’re going to have to pay some of my fuel to get me there,’ ” LaBree said. “I hate doing both of those things because it’s not the customer’s fault. It’s not our fault.” The price of diesel fuel has skyrocketed in recent months — much more even than regular gasoline — especially after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Moscow’s attack led numerous nations to spurn Russian fuel, removing from the market a major source of oil, the main component of diesel fuel, and driving prices drastically up.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

O'Reilly Automotive Shifts into High Gear

The average car in the US is now 13 years old, and aging cars require more parts. O’Reilly is one of the nation’s largest auto parts retailers. Consistent sales growth and aggressive share buybacks make O’Reilly a promising long term investment. You’re reading a free article with...
ECONOMY
The Drive

Watch F/A-18 Super Hornets Complete Ski-Jump Tests For Indian Navy (Updated)

A dogfight between Dassault’s Rafale and Boeing’s Super Hornet over an Indian naval fighter contract for dozens of jets is intensifying. Boeing announced that two F/A-18E Super Hornets have successfully completed operational demonstration tests at Indian Naval Station Hansa in Goa, India. The exercises were meant to prove the Super Hornet’s suitability to operate from Indian Navy carriers, which do not have catapults and are equipped with ski jumps instead. If the tests were indeed as successful as Boeing is declaring them to have been, they will likely push the company further along in the Indian Navy’s Multi-Role Carrier-Borne Fighter (MRCBF) competition.
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

752K+
Followers
166K+
Post
420M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy