Billings, MT

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is the week ahead

By Ed McIntosh
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
Strong winds highlight the weather through Tuesday morning as a cold front moves through. Gusts to 45 mph are possible in Yellowstone (Billings) and the surrounding counties until about midnight.

Eastern Montana will see the winds with gusts of 40 mph or higher persist through much of Tuesday. As the cold front exits, Tuesday afternoon highs back down to the 80s to low 90s.

Expect a period of warm and dry weather through the end of the week. Highs will be consistently in the upper 80s to mid-90s with lows in the low 60s for much for the lower elevations.

A disturbance by the weekend will create isolated thunderstorms.

