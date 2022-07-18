ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson receives commitment from in-state prospect

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago
Clemson and Erik Bakich have picked up a verbal commitment from an in-state prospect in the class of 2024.

Hilton Head (S.C.) Preparatory catcher Steele Burd announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media on Monday evening.

I am extremely blessed to be able to say that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Clemson University,” Burd wrote in a Twitter post. “Thanks to my friends, family and coaches who all helped me to get here. GO TIGERS!!”

