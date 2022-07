Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown might have just taken a hit courtesy of the fallout from Vince McMahon's retirement announcement. Not too long ago McMahon announced on Twitter that he would be retiring from WWE and that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan would be Co-CEOs, and ever since more details have started to flow in regarding if Vince has any role in creative or the overall process. Recent reports indicate he won't have a role in creative any longer, and a new report from Fightful Select has stated that Brock Lesnar was "very pissed off" about the Vince news, with Bryan Alvarez adding that several sources are saying Lesnar has left the building outright.

WWE ・ 5 HOURS AGO