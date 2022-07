CVS Health is asking pharmacists in some states to verify that some the prescriptions they provide will not be used to end a pregnancy. A spokesman said Thursday that the drugstore chain recently started doing this for methotrexate and misoprostol, two drugs used in medication abortions but also to treat other conditions. The policy started the first week in July in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, and Texas, spokesman Mike DeAngelis said.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO