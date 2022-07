SUPERIOR — The Superior Public Library will host a poetry reading featuring award-winning local poets Jan Chronister and Peggy Trojan on Thursday, July 28 at 2 p.m. The two have been close friends since meeting in a class Chronister taught in Iron River more than 12 years ago. Together they have authored 10 poetry books with more to come. Both were awarded an Outstanding Achievement Award for their poetry from the Wisconsin Library Association for Chronister’s “Distanced: Poems from the Pandemic” and Trojan’s “River.”

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO