ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Adams County junior volunteer firefighter remembered after donating organs

By Seth Kaplan
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxiIk_0gkCLeZM00

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Turns out there’s a far more difficult decision about donating organs than the one many of us make when we get or renew a driver’s license.

“What I thought about organ donation was not what I learned,” said Nicole Rohrbaugh — who now knows more than any parent ever wants to know, following the death of her son, Andrew Karabinos, 17, after a one-car accident in Straban Township. “I thought that, you know, you’re taken off the vent, and pretty much everything is donated — your heart and everything they could take.”

The reality is a little more complicated and, Rohrbaugh said, can impact the decision of when to take someone off life support.

“I learned that you had to be brain dead in order to” donate key organs, Rohrbaugh said. And even though doctors concluded Andrew had no hope of recovering, “he would never go brain dead because his stem was attached.”

In order for him to donate organs, she had to decide to allow doctors to remove the ventilator — and he had to die within 90 minutes. Beyond that, his organs wouldn’t be healthy enough to help someone else.

She made that decision, and sure enough, he died far less than 90 minutes later.

“They said 11 minutes, but I felt his heart stop within like a couple of minutes,” Rohrbaugh said. “I was holding my hand on his heart, and I could feel it beating, and then I didn’t feel it anymore. So — I think they just gave us the time.”

Rohrbaugh held out hope but prepared for the worst when two state troopers showed up at her door the night of the accident, informing her Karabinos had been airlifted to the hospital. She drove there.

There were hopeful moments. But “then the neurosurgeon came out and said that he had a severe blunt force trauma to his brain and that … he couldn’t guarantee that he was going to live. So he needed to know what I wanted to do,” Rohrbaugh said.

Her answer: fight to save him as long as he had a chance, but only that long.

Karabinos was a volunteer firefighter with Northeast Adams Fire & EMS in East Berlin and was studying for the ASVAB test on his way to becoming a U.S. Marine. He had been studying with friends the night of the accident, Rohrbaugh said.

“If he would have met you, he would probably talk your ear off,” she said. “Like, he was just — just the most lovable kid and most respectful kid…. Even if he only had a dollar, if [someone] needed a dollar, he would give it. Like, he was the most giving person in the world.”

Now he has given — for starters — his liver and a kidney to a man in New York, Rohrbaugh said, with far more to come — “I haven’t gotten the list yet of everything he donated,” she said.

For all the painful decisions she has made in recent days, the initial decision to donate his organs — made by Karabinos himself — was far easier.

“When Andrew got his license, I asked him if he wanted to be an organ donor, because I was one,” Rohrbaugh said. “If I’m dead, I don’t need my body. So let it go to somebody who can use it. Because there are people out there that wait years and years on donation lists.”

Karabinos’s answer?

“He wanted to be like me,” Rohrbaugh said.

A GoFundMe in Andrew’s honor has raised more than $15,000 to help cover medical and upcoming expenses.

Comments / 1

Related
WYTV.com

Community helps local farm after fire that killed 65 calves

CHAMBERSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) — A farm in Columbiana County lost multiple barns in a fire last Friday. The damages have not stopped the family from continuing their work. It’s been one week since barns at Whiteleather Farms were up in flames and a lot of work has already gone into the cleanup.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
FOX 43

Newly renovated food pantry re-opens in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County religious organization revealed a newly renovated food pantry on Thursday that will aim to help those in need in the area. New Hope Ministries hosted an open house and re-dedication of the center that they plan will help feed families across the Dover area and beyond.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

No injuries after partial building collapse in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County dispatch says first responders are at the scene of a building collapse. The incident is at the 1400 block of Market Street, according to Lower Allen Fire Company No. 1. An image shared by the department shows the front of a brick building collapsed and a front porch destroyed by the falling brick.
CAMP HILL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adams County, PA
Health
Adams County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
East Berlin, PA
County
Adams County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Adams County, PA
Society
fox5dc.com

Fox attacks multiple people in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A fox attacked multiple people on a walking path in Monrovia, according to the Frederick County Health Department. Officials say the fox attacked more than one person at different times near the bridge on the Landsdale walking path close to the pond on Saturday. They say the fox was not afraid of either people or dogs.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin groups plan bus trips to Chambersburg, Branson

The North Huntingdon Seniors are planning a bus trip to Branson, Mo., from Sept. 26-Oct. 1, which will include tickets to six shows, a cave and winery tour and dinners. The trip is $1,113 for a double occupancy room. The bus will leave St. Elizabeth Church in North Huntingdon. Payment...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
Daily Voice

All Lanes Shuttered On RT 15 In Adams County (DEVELOPING)

A crash has closed part of Route 15 in Straban Township, Adams County, authorities say. All southbound lanes have been shuttered between Exit: PA 234 - HEILDLERSBURG/EAST BERLIN and Exit: PA 394/US 15 BUS - HUNTERSTOWN as of 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Donation#Volunteer Firefighter#Organs
beltmag.com

Breezewood, Pennsylvania: The Most American Place on Earth

The meme-able turnpike is a nexus of American culture. Just a bit over thirty miles above the Mason-Dixon Line, where South kisses North and the East parts with the West, there is a rare breach in the Interstate Highway System, where motorists traveling I-70—either from or onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike—are forced into an intentionally generated cosmic vortex, an interdimensional portal in the unincorporated non-place of Breezewood, Pennsylvania. This segment of U.S. Route 30 is an awkward, unnecessary, doubled-back stretch of no-man’s land regulated by traffic-lights and lined with the commercial detritus of late capitalist dystopian American neoliberalism. In recent years, a 2008 photo of the strip has been immortalized in meme form, though even more official channels recognize how dystopian the place is, with the official website of the U.S. Department of Transportation noting that “Many a motorist… after giving thanks to a higher authority for their blessings, has asked a lower authority to ensure a very warm spot in the afterlife for the highway engineers who conceived this design.”
BREEZEWOOD, PA
abc27.com

Met-Ed to upgrade electric system in York County

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — The subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corporation, Met-Ed is planning to upgrade its distribution system in York County. According to a release from the company, this upgrade is to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, most notably during severe weather. The work includes creating a point between two power lines and installing a remote control switch that can communicate in real-time conditions of the local power network to system operators.
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
FOX 43

Police searching for missing Franklin County teen

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — The Waynesboro Police Department is searching for a missing teen. Staley was last seen at the intersection of North Broad Street and East Main Street. If you have any information on Staley's whereabouts please contact 717-762-2131 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch. Download the FOX43 app...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
harrisburgmagazine.com

SilverSneakers Program Is Like Money in the Bank

Your health is your wealth. This old adage is new again as seniors seek out options to retain their mobility as they age. The SilverSneakers program enables elders to take advantage of fitness classes and state-of-the-art equipment at Five Bridges Health and Fitness at the Oakhurst Shopping Center near Linglestown, all free of charge. Personal trainers are thrilled that older people are shunning rocking chairs and other trappings of old age. “We are urging seniors to dispel those preconceived notions that gyms are only for the younger set,” said SilverSneakers National Trainer Julie Logue.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash closes US 15 South in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa, (WHTM) — A crash shut down a stretch of U.S. 15 Southbound in Adams County on Thursday, July 21. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred between the exit for Pa. 234- Heildersbrug/East Berlin and the exit for Pa. 394/ U.S. 15 Business-Hunterstown. All lanes were closed.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy