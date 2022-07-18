ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Ridge, CO

Man arrested after allegedly chasing people with machete before setting fire to apartment, police say

By Sam Tabachnik
Daily Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing and arson Monday after allegedly chasing people around a Wheat Ridge apartment complex with a machete before...

www.canoncitydailyrecord.com

