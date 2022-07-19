This $10 Hack Keeps Your Phone Dry No Matter How Many Pool Selfies You Take This Summer

Click here to read the full article.

No one likes water damage to their $1,000 smartphone, and a lot of us have learned the hard way that the old rice in a ziplock bag technique is more of an urban legend than a genuine phone hack. Sure, the best flagship smartphones of 2022 are waterproof, but waterproof does not equal salt and chlorine proof . Besides, do you really want to take the risk?

With summer in full swing, we know a lot of SPY readers are spending as much time as possible in the pool, at the beach or on a boat (we certainly are). And since we never miss an opportunity to take out our smartphone and take a picture for Instagram or capture a funny moment for TikTok, we need something that can keep our phones dry and accessible.

We’ve got just the thing:

The Universal Waterproof Case from Hiearcool is on sale right now for under $10. Sure, it keeps your phone dry, but it also provides peace of mind that your phone will stay safe during all of your water-related activities. And because this is a 2-for-1 deal, you’ll get two waterproof phone bags for that price.



Buy: Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch $9.99 (orig. $15.99) 38% OFF

Why the Hiearcool Waterproof Universal Case is a Great Deal

This universal smartphone bag can accommodate all types of phones: Google Pixel, iPhone, Android and others. In addition, it’s a top-selling waterproof phone bag on Amazon. This product has racked up more than 55,000 ratings from Amazon shoppers and has an overall score of 4.6 stars.

What We Love About the Hiearcool Universal Waterproof Case

No one likes being without their phone. Whether you’re waiting on a call or just using its speakers to blast your favorite tunes while you splash around in the pool, you want to keep your mobile device handy without risking it getting wet. The universal waterproof case does more than just protect your phone from splashes — its IPX8 certification means; you can carry it out into the water with you, and it will be waterproof up to 100 feet deep (not that we recommend testing that).

There’s also a detachable lanyard that ranges in length from 13.8 to 21 inches, perfect for keeping your phone around your neck at a comfortable distance. It works for phones up to seven inches in size, such as the iPhone 12 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy.

No need for your phone? No worries — this case can be used for anything else you want to keep close at hand without risking water damage, provided it fits inside. You could even pack a small snack in there, though that might not be the best idea if you plan to use the case for anything electronic in the future.

At just $9.99, this case is a great value, especially now that summer is in full swing. Take advantage of the deal while it lasts and keep chlorine out of your phone’s speakers.

