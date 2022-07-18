Morris Park sinkhole causing flooding for neighboring residents

A sinkhole located on Radcliff Avenue has created problems for the residents of Morris Park.

A large sinkhole emerged in the neighborhood today, something that the locals are unfortunately used to at this point. Residents tell News 12 that sinkholes have happened in the area earlier this year and last year.

The rainfall and sinkhole have caused flooding for homeowners.

News 12’s Dan Serafin spoke with those residents about the ongoing issue.