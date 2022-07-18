ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Morris Park sinkhole causing flooding for neighboring residents

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5TbX_0gkCL1QO00

A sinkhole located on Radcliff Avenue has created problems for the residents of Morris Park.

A large sinkhole emerged in the neighborhood today, something that the locals are unfortunately used to at this point. Residents tell News 12 that sinkholes have happened in the area earlier this year and last year.

The rainfall and sinkhole have caused flooding for homeowners.

News 12’s Dan Serafin spoke with those residents about the ongoing issue.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinkhole#Radcliff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hiking Trail Leads to an Abandoned Castle

If you're searching for a one-of-a-kind day trip, you have to try this hike in New Jersey. Located inside the Ramapo Mountain State Forest, you'll be able to wander through the ruins of an abandoned castle and take in the sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline in the distance. Keep reading to learn more.
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

93K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy