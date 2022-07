Cumberland, Jackson, Smith, and White County Mayors provide county updates. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers continues to sit down with White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson, Smith County Mayor Jeff Mason, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, and Jackson County Mayor Randy Heady. They discuss the challenges of finding workers for the solid waste field in White County and Smith County, the recent addition of Buc-ee’s to Cumberland County, and the business that it’s bringing to Crossville, as well as issues with record storage, and trying to free up space in the courthouse along with parking issues on the square in Jackson County.

WHITE COUNTY, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO