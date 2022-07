Inflation and high gas prices have made life difficult for many people throughout the region, but the good news is that the Jane F. Lamb Charitable Foundation and William M. Neckerman, Jr. Foundation presented the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley with a $40,000 donation, $20,000 from each foundation, to help feed the children in the Valley with the help of United Way’s Success By 6 and After 6 initiatives.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO