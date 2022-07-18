Morris Park sinkhole causing flooding for neighboring residents

A man believed to have been asleep on the beach at Coney Island was hit and killed by a man driving a New York City Parks Department vehicle on Monday. Per a report on Tuesday from CBS News, the truck in question was finishing up a cleaning of the beach area when the driver “didn’t see the man” and ran him over, killing him. The incident is said to have occurred just before 3 a.m. local time on Monday at Stillwell Avenue near Riegelmann Boardwalk, with the man—who, at the time of this writing, has not been named or otherwise identified in subsequent reports—ultimately being pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO