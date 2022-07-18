Working construction in extreme heat; how to stay cool and safe

LUBBOCK, Texas – With a week full of triple-digit heat, those working in construction are trying to keep their workers from experiencing heat illnesses.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) suggests looking out for symptoms like headache or nausea, weakness or dizziness, heavy sweating, and high blood temperature. If a worker has any of these, it is important to act quickly.

Providing water, shade, and more breaks are several ways companies are working to prevent any form of overheating experienced by their employees. Most start earlier in the day so they can end earlier, hopefully beating the hottest part of the day.

“We will have jobs that will start at like six in the morning. And then they’ll work ‘till around 2:30-3 in the afternoon. So, they can be done,” said William Call with Lee Lewis Construction.

Juan Sanchez works for Teinert Construction and is currently working at Covenant Children’s Hospital.

“We drink a lot of Body Armors and water, and it stays cold in the cooler. We have electrolytes to keep us going throughout the day,” Sanchez said.

OSHA suggests drinking one cup of water every twenty minutes for those constantly working outside in this extreme heat.

They say it’s important to notice signs of heat illnesses before it turns into a heat stroke. Signs of a heat stroke include abnormal thinking or behavior, slurred speech, seizures, or loss of consciousness. If these occur, it’s vital to call 9-1-1 immediately.

The biggest way to prevent any heat illnesses is to look out for one another and stay in check with others working around.

For more information, visit OSHA’s website .

