Public Health

Zeldin says Hochul is stalling probe of controversial COVID-19 policies

By WBFO-FM 88.7
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kathy Hochul’s opponent in the race for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, says Hochul is stalling a review of the state’s COVID-19 policy decisions, including the deaths of thousands of nursing home residents, in order to gain political advantage. Zeldin, a Republican who currently holds a congressional...

