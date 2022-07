A car chase on Southeast 162nd Avenue in Gresham two summers ago has led to a recent misdemeanor charge—no thanks to the cops. Prosecutors filed charges in May against Rex Cuniff Jr. for throwing a cup of tobacco juice into another car during a confrontation at a stop light. It was after Cuniff had already been found liable by a jury, and nearly two years after Gresham police officers refused to arrest him at the scene.

