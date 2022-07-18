Comic-Con guide: Everything you need to know

SAN DIEGO – Festivities for San Diego Comic-Con officially kick off Wednesday with a preview night of the events to come. The gathering of television, film, and comic fans is one of the most highly-anticipated events in San Diego each year and brings thousands from all around the world to the downtown area for four days of panels, screenings and more.

For the first time since 2019, the event is back in full swing after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and holding scaled-down festivities in 2021. While many San Diegans have been going to Comic-Con or the surrounding events for years, the event is sure to bring in thousands of newcomers, each getting the chance to experience the fun for the very first time.

In honor of those who are new to the San Diego event, and for a refresher for those who have been before, we have answered some of the most frequently asked questions regarding Comic-Con 2022.

What is Comic-Con?

Comic-Con is a yearly event that celebrates some of pop culture’s biggest fandoms through a series of panels and attractions. The San Diego occasion brings actors, writers, creators and fans to the downtown area each July to talk about everything from TV shows and movies to online games to comics.

When is Comic-Con?

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off with a preview night on Wednesday, July 20, and ends on Sunday, July 24.

Where is Comic-Con?

Comic-Con is held primarily at the San Diego Convention Center (111 W Harbor Drive) but events are actually held all across the city. Gaslamp Quarter, Petco Park and The Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel are among some of the most common locations utilized outside of the Convention Center.

Where can I park?

While the Convention Center has a designated parking lot underground with space for roughly 2,000 cars, parking in this lot during Comic-Con will be available to those with preapproved permits. Guests and visitors heading downtown are encouraged to park in other nearby garages and ACE Parking lots around the city.

Can I take public transit into downtown instead of driving?

Of course! In fact, taking one of the Metropolitan Transit System’s trolleys or buses is an effective and inexpensive way to avoid traffic and parking costs. The Special Event Line and the Green Line both make stops at the Convention Center, but guests coming in on the UC San Diego Blue Line and the Orange Line can hop off at 12th Street and Imperial Avenue and take the short walk over to the event’s headquarters.

Riders can use the PRONTO app or card to hop on and passes range from $10 to $20 depending on how many days you plan to ride. SANDAG is currently offering a promotion so those 18 and under can get a free PRONTO pass which includes free rides on all buses, trolleys and coasters. For more information on the Youth Opportunity Pass, click here .

There are also bus routes available that will get you close to the Convention Center. You can use MTS’ handy trip planner tool to enter your starting location and calculate the best route using public transportation.

I don’t have a badge. Can I still go?

Unfortunately, those without tickets are not permitted into Comic-Con. That being said, there are a series of events around the area that do not require tickets into the event.

Catch a superhero film at the Rooftop Cinema, visit the Petco Park Interactive Zone or take in one of the many free opportunities for free food from “Bob’s Burgers” to a Pizza Poppa pop-up from Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” no matter what you are looking for, there is something for you. Check out our list of events that don’t require a badge here .

Are badges still available?

How do I get my badge?

If your badge was not mailed to the address on file ahead of time, you may pick up a badge on site during designated time periods. Badge pick-up will be available at the registration area inside of the Sails Pavilion.

For a breakdown of dates and times to pick-up your badge, click here .

What time does the Convention Center open?

Doors open each day at 9:30 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday. Late night events may be held at off-site locations.

I really want to get into a certain panel. What do I need to do?

To obtain entrance into a panel, you will need to get in line ahead of time. Some panels, including Warner Bros. presentation of “Black Adam” and “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” and Marvel’s mega-panel, will be harder to get into due to high demand, so guests are encouraged to get to the Convention Center and get in line early.

You can find the full schedule of Comic-Con events here .

I want to bring my child with me. Do they need a badge?

Children 12 and under do not need a ticket or badge to get in with a paying adult, according to Comic-Con officials.

What do I do if I lose my badge?

Guests who lose their badge will be able to get a replacement badge at badge solutions desk in Sails Pavilion for a fee.

What COVID-19 procedures are in place?

All guests are required to show their COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to the event. Additionally, guests, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear an approved face covering or mask while inside of the Convention Center.

COVID-19 verification wristbands will be available for pickup starting Tuesday, July 19, at locations around the city including the Town and Country Hotel, the Marriot Marquis and Marina, the San Diego Convention Center and the Omni L Street San Diego Fine Art Gallery. Hours of operation for wristband pick up can be found here . For easier verification, guests are encouraged to download the free CLEAR Health Pass app to verify vaccination status.

Can I livestream from inside Comic-Con?

There is absolutely no live-streaming from inside the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con.

Can I bring a pet with me?

Aside from designated service animals, pets are not permitted into the event. If your service animal does not have the proper vest, stop by the disabled services booth in the lobby of Hall A for a sticker that will go on your Comic-Con badge.

Are there food and drink options on-site?

There are some small food and drink vendors inside of the Convention Center during the event, but guests are also encouraged to visit local bars and restaurants in the area.

Additionally, there will be a hospitality suite in Grand Ballrooms 8 and 9 inside of the Marriott Marquis from 2 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday. Comic-Con badges are required to enter.

