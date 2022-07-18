ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5 Double Play' game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning...

Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Michigan Lottery's "Keno" game were:. 07-09-13-15-16-22-24-27-30-37-39-44-45-50-58-60-63-64-65-68-73-76.
DETROIT, MI
3 new Chick-fil-A's to open in southeast Michigan this fall

Chick-fil-A plans to open three new restaurants this fall in the metro Detroit area, an addition to the 10 restaurants serving southeast Michigan. The new locations are in Southfield, Monroe and Livonia, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the company, and are expected to bring around 300 jobs to the area. Five more locations are expected to follow in the next three to five years.
DETROIT, MI
Vargas & Sons: Serving up tortilla perfection since 1968

The perfect crunch, stubborn chew and unmistakable aroma — that’s a Vargas & Sons tortilla and those who know, know that there will never be any other mistaken for one. And that earthy, sweet corn goodness that invigorates the senses every step of the bite. Vargas & Sons Tortilla Factory, affectionately known around town as Vargas, has become the unofficial mascot amongst Saginaw’s communities of color, vying for more than fifty years to never be replaced or replicated. And what a success that has been.
SAGINAW, MI
Michigan State Police Cadillac Post to host 8-week academy for the general public

CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police Cadillac Post is hosting a Citizen’s Academy that starts on Aug. 3. “The eight-week academy will give citizens the opportunity to become familiar with the mission and operation of the MSP, understand the procedures troopers follow, increase their awareness of law enforcement’s role in the community, and get to know personnel at the Cadillac post,” reads a news release from the post.
CADILLAC, MI
Local hunter works to keep coyote population in check

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — The sound of distant howls carrying across a night breeze, a lack of pheasants and other birds, and dead livestock and pets are familiar sights and sounds for Michiganders who have dealt with the effects of a growing coyote population up close and personally.
MECOSTA, MI
