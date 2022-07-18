Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5 Double Play' game

The perfect crunch, stubborn chew and unmistakable aroma — that’s a Vargas & Sons tortilla and those who know, know that there will never be any other mistaken for one. And that earthy, sweet corn goodness that invigorates the senses every step of the bite. Vargas & Sons Tortilla Factory, affectionately known around town as Vargas, has become the unofficial mascot amongst Saginaw’s communities of color, vying for more than fifty years to never be replaced or replicated. And what a success that has been.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO