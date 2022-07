SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri bill signed last month will ban homeless people from sleeping on state-owned land without prior approval starting on January 1st, 2023. The bill says that someone living in an unauthorized plot of land will be approached by police and asked to leave. If they refuse, the police will return a second time and offer a shelter, approved campsite, or other forms of approved housing. If they refuse a second time, they can possibly receive a citation for a class-c misdemeanor.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO