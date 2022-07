Local law enforcement officials have warned people in the Metro about the increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts, which follows a nationwide trend. A Minneapolis woman says she’s been a target multiple times. There's nothing quite like walking out the front door to find that one’s car has been targeted. Lauren Hernandez knows that feeling all too well. In the last seven months, it's happened not once, not twice, but three times.

