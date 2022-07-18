Carton & Roberts take Aaron Judge to task for saying contract situation is 'out of my hands'

During a discussion about whether the Yankees could afford, and should try to afford, both Aaron Judge and Juan Soto in their outfield, and whether or not getting Soto (or even trying) changes the dynamic of Judge’s offseason negotiations, Carton & Roberts heard a clip from Judge during Monday’s All-Star Game Media Day that went a little something like this in regards to his contract situation:

“The money’s never been a big concern of mine. That’s never been why I play this game; I play this game because I love it and God gave me a gift to be here, and I never want to take that for granted. I want to play for the Yankees and be here for a long time, but if it works out, it works out, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. It’s out of my hands. I can’t control that.”

Both Craig and Evan could be heard commenting over the sound, and Craiggy came out HOT on that topic.

“First off, that’s the first time I can remember Aaron Judge just bold-faced lying to Yankees fans, because it’s all about the money,” Craig said. “If it wasn’t, let’s not debate the offer, but you would’ve accepted it.

You made it about the money, because you want more money. Don’t tell me it’s not about the money when you turned down $230 million.”

Evan tried to turn it into being about respect, with Craig noting money equals respect, but then Evan took issue with the same "out of my hands" line.

“That part I understand, because whether you believe it or not and parse the words on it, it’s about respect more than money,” Evan said. “But my issue is saying it’s out of my hands; how is that? He’s the one who gets to decide where he signs, gets to weigh the offers, and decide where you want to be. ‘It’s out of my hands’ is a line that bothers me because it makes no sense.”

“It’s in his hands alone,” Craig retorted. “He decides where he goes. Let’s say there’s three legitimate suitors; at the end of the day, you are going to live where you want to live and play for the team you want to play for amongst the teams that make you an offer. The notion that it’s not about the money is comical, and the notion it’s out of your hands is an outright lie.”

He continued, standing up for Yankees fans like himself and Big Mac.

“This is the type of stuff that pisses fans off, because diehard Yankees fans who are somewhat desperate for Aaron Judge to play out the string in the Bronx – as they should, because he’s the best player they’ve had in a long time – that guy is saying to you, ‘I’d love to be a Yankee, but it’s out of my hands,’” Craig said. “That’s offensive to the Yankees fan that adores you.”

Whether it’s years, AAV, total salary, or whatever, it’s Judge’s prerogative in the end – and Craiggy isn’t buying any deflection.

“Aaron Judge, memo to you: if you want to end your career as a New York Yankee, that piece of paper is in front of you right now,” Craig said. “You may not like what’s on it, but the notion that other things may come up to prevent you from playing your entire career for the Yankees is bullcrap.”

And remember, even if Judge wants more, it’s not like what the Yankees have offered is peanuts.

“There does come a point – it hasn’t happened yet, and I think we’re a long way from it – but the fans have become numb to the numbers, which we toss out like M&Ms as if it’s not an absurd amount of money,” Craig said. “They have a skill very few people have and I’m not saying they don’t earn it or deserve it – but Judge saying to a diehard Yankee fan that it’s out of his control? No, no, it’s VERY MUCH in your control.”

And Evan finished it out with one last point illustrating just exactly what IS out of Judge’s hands.

“No, being traded, like where Juan Soto ends up, is out of his hands. They can trade him to the Royals, and if the Royals don’t care about an extension, he goes to Kansas City,” Evan said. “Aaron Judge’s decision isn’t out of his hands, even if the Yankees acquire Soto tomorrow. The Yankees could be more willing to let Judge go if Soto is here, but Judge is going to view himself the same contract-wise whether Soto is here or not.”

