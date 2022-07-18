ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Carton & Roberts: Yankees have 'no excuse' not to try to acquire Juan Soto ASAP

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=296dma_0gkCHfav00

For years upon years now, especially since the passing of George Steinbrenner months after the Yankees’ last World Series title, consternation over the team’s desire to not go crazy with payroll (in fact resetting their luxury tax rate multiple times during a championship window) has been a constant – even more so the last two years since Steve Cohen has owned the Mets.

That brings us to Juan Soto, a player Aaron Judge called “a generational talent” on Monday, and one who is likely available via trade but will also command 10-12 years’ worth of salary in the range of $400 to $500 million.

The Yankees, who are over the luxury tax this year, have already offered Aaron Judge seven more years at $213.5 million and owe both Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton large sums for the next half-decade or more, and it seems likelier that neither Judge nor Soto is in their outfield next year than both of them being there – but that’s not enough for Craig Carton, who, even from his COVID sick bed, implored the Yankees to finally show their might.

“I don’t think the Yankees are going to do it, but I’ll tell you until I’m dead: there is no excuse for the New York Yankees not to be the only phone call the Nationals need to take,” Craig said.

Evan Roberts chimed in with the wonder if the Yankees could pay Judge and Soto, and Craig only needed one word to answer – but of course, he gave many.

“Yes,” Craig said bluntly. “They’re the New York effing Yankees, they can afford to pay Stanton, Cole, and Judge, and yes, you throw on top of that their ability to afford Juan Soto.”

Evan, for his part, agrees.

“The Yankees should be on the phone tonight, and I’ll take it a step further,” Evan said. “You’re going to have to give them something for today, and I think that’s Gleyber Torres – and then you’re offering Volpe and Dominguez, because you’re going all the way with this. This is Juan Soto, and this doesn’t happen every week.”

The Yankees haven’t been to the World Series since 2009 and only four trips to the ALCS have come in that time, so the time is now to strike.

“You have to negotiate, because every deal involves that, but you can afford it, it brings the Evil Empire back into play, and you tell the world that in case you forgot while we were not making World Series over the last 12 years, we remembered we are the New York Yankees,’ Craig said. “You can all take a long walk off a short pier, because we’re getting the best player available, not the Dodgers, the Red Sox, the Cubs, the Rangers, or the Mets.”

And the added benefit off the field? It kills the narrative of frugality.

“This will stop and shut every negative mouth in the world that thinks Hal Steinbrenner is not his daddy,” Craig said. “If you want to shut up Yankee fans – and that’s not the reason to do it, the reason is because he’s a great player – this is a great opportunity for Hal to announce to the world the Yankees are still right where we always were.”

Follow WFAN's afternoon team on Twitter: @CartonRoberts, @EvanRobertsWFAN, @TommyLugauer, and @CMacWFAN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Juan Soto’s 2 biggest trade suitors, revealed

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto’s name has been connected to several teams in recent trade talks. Coming off of a recent All-Star break that saw Juan Soto win the Home Run Derby, he is currently one of the most talked about players in baseball. The 23-year-old outfielder has reportedly turned down a massive extension from the Nationals.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz sends message to Yankees about Aaron Judge contract

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is in line for a major payday after the 2022 season, and David Ortiz wants Judge’s current team to show him the money. Judge, who turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer from the Yankees before the season, settled on a contract with the team in June to avoid arbitration. He will earn $19 million this year with a $250,000 bonus if he is named American League MVP and an additional $250,000 if he wins World Series MVP.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Yankees Star Got Engaged Following All-Star Game

Nestor Cortes is having quite the week. The New York Yankees starting pitcher participated in his first MLB All-Star Game, but that likely wasn't the highlight of his trip to Los Angeles. Cortes shared on Instagram that he also got engaged. "All Star week made 2 of my dreams come...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

2 sneaky Yankees MLB trade deadline targets

Despite having a dream of a first half of the season, the New York Yankees could use significant improvements. The Yankees entered the All-Star break 64-28, led by MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge’s 33 homers. While it’s been mostly good times this season, the team has a few weak points that could derail a championship run.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 7 teams have made initial Juan Soto trade offers

The Washington Nationals are having no trouble finding interested teams for outfielder Juan Soto. Seven teams have already reached out to the Nationals for preliminary talks about a Soto trade, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers are unsurprisingly mentioned as having talks with the Nats. The Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, and San Francisco Giants have also had talks with the Nats. One of these teams had already been named as a potential frontrunner in Soto rumors.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Carton
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
George Steinbrenner
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Hal Steinbrenner
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
WFAN Sports Radio

Al Dukes says Jacob deGrom should 'get lost' after setback, and Gio isn't far behind

Jacob deGrom did not throw his live BP session on Tuesday as originally scheduled after the Mets’ oft-injured ace reported soreness, and instead will throw on Thursday. Al Dukes says it’s time for deGrom to “get lost” after another hiccup in a calendar year that has been full of them, as it has now been a year since deGrom took a major-league mound. That wasn’t Gio’s exact reaction, but he doesn’t seem to be far away from feeling the same way.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carton Roberts#Mets#The New York Yankees#Nationals
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFAN Sports Radio

Astros shut down Yankees in historic fashion after concluding season series

If the Yankees want to achieve their ultimate goal of winning a World Series, they will likely have to figure out a way to wake their bats up against the Astros. The Bombers are tops in all of baseball in home runs and OPS heading into the weekend, but after two losses in Thursday’s doubleheader against Houston, the Yanks are now batting just .151 against their rivals in seven games this season. That’s the franchise’s all-time lowest team batting average in a season against one opponent, per ESPN Stats & Info.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAN Sports Radio

Mets interested in C.J. Cron, Josh Bell, others, while trying to trade Dom Smith: Report

The Mets have openly expressed their desire to upgrade the lineup, particularly at DH, before the deadline, and numerous candidates have recently surfaced. SNY’s Andy Martino reports that New York is in “active conversations” with the Pirates regarding first baseman Daniel Vogelbach, after it was previously reported by Robert Murray that the Mets had interest in the lefty who has 12 homers on the season. Per Martino, Vogelbach could be part of a platoon and replace Dominic Smith, who the team is “working to trade.”
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

WATCH: Marwin Gonzalez tries, but fails, to fake out Astros catcher

Marwin Gonzalez tried to pull a fast one on his former team, but Astros catcher Korey Lee wasn’t falling for it. With Gonzalez at the plate with a runner on in the top of the second inning, a pitch by Cristian Javier was spiked into the ground and bounced off of Lee and into foul ground on the third base side. But Gonzalez pointed over behind the first base line as the runner advanced to second, and could have potentially advanced to third had Lee not ignored Gonzalez’s fakeout and wisely headed for the third base side of the infield.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy