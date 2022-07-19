9-8-8 mental health hotline officially launches in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – It’s a landmark for mental health care in Kentucky and across the nation. A new 3-digit number has launched to give people in distress access to help at all hours of the day .

The new number, 9-8-8, is the new mental health line effectively replacing the 10-digit national suicide hotline. That number also still works as officials take a slow transition. One which also means community health centers that are picking up the phone are looking for more volunteers to answer an expected climb in calls.

“This new number is the 911 of mental health,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. The 9-8-8 line is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, free of charge, and anonymous. While the purpose is to address mental health issues, Darcy Miller with New Vista said there are multiple reasons a person may call.

“Some people are calling just kind of curious, does it work, what is it about, what do I call for,” Miller told FOX 56. Miller is the regional director of emergency response and client engagement at New Vista. New Vista is one of the 13 call centers in Kentucky that are part of the 9-8-8 network since it soft-launched over the weekend. If you call 9-8-8 you will be connected to a local call center based on your area code.

“If you think of physical health when you’re in a crisis sometimes it is difficult to think clearly right? So, the nice thing about having a 3-digit number- 911 – is you remember it, it’s quick, it’s easy. The same thing is when you’re dealing with a mental health crisis,” Miller said.

Miller explained 9-8-8 callers are fully in control of the conversation. It’s up to callers what information they are comfortable sharing. She said 80% of calls have issues resolved in that conversation, but options are there for a next day appointment or emergency response in a life-threatening situation.

“It’s not just a person in crisis calling, it could be a loved one that is worried about someone that says something on social media that indicates they are struggling or having suicidal thoughts and they want to get them help,” Miller said.

With this change we do anticipate an increase in the number of calls and ultimately that’s a good thing because we know people out there need help that aren’t’ reaching out for help,” Gov. Beshear said at Monday’s announcement. The CDC reports that as of 2020, in Kentucky, suicide is the 2 nd leading cause of death in people ages 10 to 34. Miller is answering the increase in demand with trained volunteers. She said this is generally aimed towards people with a personal experience looking to give back or students in psychology or social work looking for hands-on experience. She stressed that it will take time to perfect the system.

“If a caller calls and they’re on hold for a little bit – hold on. I’m telling you there is somebody on the line 24/7. If the volume is a little high right now while we adjust and adapt, that’s happening all over the country,” she said.

This is also not a free service for Kentucky, while there is no direct cost to callers, lawmakers did have to budget for 9-8-8 this past year. Advocates at the State Capitol Monday said they will be returning to the legislature next year to ask for a permanent funding structure.

