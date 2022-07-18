Historic Pittsburg mansion continues getting new life

PITTSBURG, Kan. – One claim to fame: it was one of the first houses in Pittsburg to have a telephone.

Now, it continues standing with original features as an Airbnb and the owner hopes to also create a limited event area.

“The big house, the castle, the Miller Mansion and many other designations have been used for nearly one hundred years to describe the residence at 401 W. Jefferson in Pittsburg, Kansas.” – Miller Mansion History

KOAM Videographer Keri Worthen met up with owner Larry Seward today. Seward says right now the mansion is an Airbnb, but he has more future plans. He wants it to be a place where people can rent out for weddings and showers. He also plans to work on the Carriage House and allow outside parties.

Seward also plans to put a telephone back in the house for people to use.

The land for the home was bought in 1907, with the home at 401 W. Jefferson Street in Pittsburg being built in 1907. While most structures around it were two-story frame farm housing, this house was the first three-story brick home in the residential district.

“A conglomeration of architectural styles, the building’s basic style can best be described as Victorian since characteristic turrets, balconies and elaborate balustrades are incorporated into the large bulky forms. High pitched roofs and gables, three porches, three balconies and countless windows with stone lintels and sills, plus a porte cochere are external peculiarities.” – Miller Mansion History provided by Larry Seward (You can learn more about the history of the mansion in the PDF below, or, click here.)