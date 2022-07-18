ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Art world power couple Mickalene Thomas and Racquel Chevremont break up

By Mara Siegler
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07jLzs_0gkCH0gV00
Mickalene Thomas and Racquel Chevremont are breaking their engagement and splitting up. Getty Images for Solomon R. Gugg

Er, make that Une Femme Noir.

Mickalene Thomas and Racquel Chevremont — the sizzling-hot art world power couple who dub themselves Deux Femmes Noires — have broken off their 11-year romance just after mounting a much-hyped show together at the Hamptons art mecca, the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill.

Artist Thomas and consultant Chevremont just curated “Set It Off,” appearing in a splashy feature in Interview magazine as a couple to promote the exhibit.

But Page Six hears they’re done romantically and will be finishing up their commitments as Deux Femmes Noirs before splitting professionally as well.

“We ended our long-term personal relationship but remain committed to completing our current projects as Deux Femmes Noires,” Thomas and Chevremont told Page Six in a joint statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SamHe_0gkCH0gV00
The pair work together under the name Deux Femmes Noires.

The pair first met in 2002 when Chevremont worked in acquisitions at The Studio Museum in Harlem and Thomas was the artist in residence.

They didn’t start dating though until meeting up again in Paris in 2011. Thomas was an artist in residence at Monet’s estate in Giverny, France, and Chevremont also happened to be in the city, according to the site Only Natural Diamonds. Both were married at the time.

Thomas proposed on New Year’s 2020. Chevermont told the site, “New Year’s Eve, we went out, and afterward we were in our living room and Mickalene came and sat next to me, handed me a box, and asked, ‘will you marry me?’”

They launched Deux Femmes Noires in 2018 to give a platform to women, people of color and queer artists. They worked on “The Aesthetics of Matter” for that year’s Volta Fair and “Brand New Heavies” last year at Pioneer Works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhHL9_0gkCH0gV00
A work Thomas did featuring Chevremont sold for $1.8 million.

Thomas is a top-tier artist known for her work using acrylic and rhinestones. A collage work of Chevremont titled, “Racquel Reclining Wearing Purple Jumpsuit,” sold for $1.8 million at Christie’s New York last year.

Chevremont, who has worked as an art consultant for shows like “Empire,” recently made headlines for curating the art collection of the character Lisa Todd Wexley on the new Sex and the City series, “And Just Like That.”

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

11 Photos of Ivana Trump’s Family & Friends at Her NYC Funeral

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After her sudden passing last week, Ivana Trump’s funeral was held at 1:30 PM on July 20 on the Upper East Side, where she lived for most of her life. Many of her beloved friends and family from around the world tearfully came to give their condolences at the historic Manhattan St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monet
Person
Mickalene Thomas
Page Six

The meaning behind Meghan Markle’s new diamond ring

Get that Markle sparkle and support a good cause, too. Meghan Markle was spotted wearing two diamond pinky rings during her trip to New York this week — as well as at last month’s Trooping the Colour and the Invictus Games in April — and it turns out the piece has a special meaning that ties into the spirit of women’s empowerment in sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon

They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#World Power#Une Femme Noir#The Parrish Art Museum#Interview#Deux Femmes Noirs#The Studio Museum#Only Natural Diamonds
Page Six

Meghan Markle spurned live-in chef ex after blind date with Harry, book claims

Meghan Markle was still living with her chef then-boyfriend Corey Vitiello when she went on her first date with Prince Harry, a new book claims. According to “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors,” out now in the UK, Meghan — then an actress on the USA Network drama “Suits” — in 2016 put into action a plan to befriend a group of well-connected Brits. Among them were Harry’s childhood friend Violet von Westenholz, who was working as a publicist for Ralph Lauren. Meghan had been hired to wear the designer’s clothing during the Wimbledon tennis tournament in the summer of 2016. In a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Tom Cruise shopping for $10 million London home

Tom Cruise, who was previously living out of a luxe hotel room in London, is looking for a more permanent residence. We’re told the “Mission Impossible” actor has been looking for a place in the upscale Kensington area, near the royal Kensington Palace. “He’s shopping in the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Meghan Markle flirted with Rory McIlroy, ‘used him to promote herself’: book

Meghan Markle flirted so hard with Rory McIlroy that her boyfriend demanded to know whether she had cheated on him with the champion golfer, a new book claims. McIlroy, now 33, first met Markle, now 40, after he “unexpectedly” nominated her for the Ice Bucket Challenge — and she insisted he come to her friend’s apartment in New York City to dump the ice on her himself. The August 2014 encounter came just weeks after the Northern Irishman, then 25, won the Open Championship in Britain, Tom Bower writes in his new book, “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” which...
TENNIS
Page Six

Shania Twain reflects on ex-husband’s affair in Netflix documentary trailer

That didn’t impress her much. Shania Twain reveals in her upcoming Netflix documentary, “Not Just a Girl,” just how much her divorce from her adulterous ex-husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange, impacted her. “It was similarly intense to losing my parents,” the Grammy-winning singer, 56, said in a trailer released Wednesday. “I thought I had lost my voice forever. I thought that was it.” In 2008, Twain learned that Lange, now 73, had been having an affair with her then-personal assistant and close friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. Lange had not only been Twain’s husband for many years and the father of their son, but he played an...
MUSIC
Page Six

Meghan insisted Harry compare her plight to Diana’s, explosive book claims

Meghan Markle insisted on a fierce statement equating her to Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, a new book claims. According to author Tom Bower in his book “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” the prince agreed — as he was panicked he would lose the barely known actress after just five months together. In his book, Bower delves into a crisis that erupted after news broke in 2016 that Meghan was dating Britain’s then-favorite royal. Amid a glut of headlines that Meghan and the prince felt had racist undertones, Harry’s then-press secretary Jason Knauf agreed to issue a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

127K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy