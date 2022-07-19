ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

SAVE THE DATE: Poverty Bay Blues & Brews returning to Des Moines Saturday, Aug. 27

Waterland Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fT0W0_0gkCGqWX00

SAVE THE DATE: Back with a vengeance, the 2022 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews fest is returning to the sweeping shores of Des Moines Beach Park on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

This year’s outdoor fest will include four Earth Shaking Blues Performances – including Eric’s Maine Connection, The T-Town Aces, The Joel Astley Band, and an evening-ending performance by the one and only HILLSTOMP.

Eric’s Maine Connection

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

T-Town Aces

2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Joel Astley Band

4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Hillstomp

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Blues & Brews goers will enjoy dozens of life-changing craft beers from some of the Northwest’s best Brewers.

This fundraiser event supports worthy causes and charities supported by the Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park.

Get your early-bird tickets for just $40 while they last (*must be 21+) – learn more and buy now by clicking below:

Last year this event sold out, so be sure to act soon.

All net proceeds from Blues & Brews go to benefit causes powered by Rotary of Des Moines/Normandy Park, including Highline Music4 Life which puts instruments in the hands of kids who want to play in band but can’t afford it.

“Help the kids when you Drink To Music at the 2022 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest!”

Des Moines Beach Park is located at 22030 Cliff Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198:

Comments / 0

 

Waterland Blog

Waterland Blog

Des Moines, WA
