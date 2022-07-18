ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFPD apprehends ‘prolific’ burglary suspect

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZ1EC_0gkCFVDb00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) apprehended a ‘prolific” burglary suspect who is thought to have stolen about $15,000 worth of goods from a store, according to a press release from SFPD.

KRON On is streaming now

On Thursday, July 14 just around 8:30 a.m. SFPD was called to a retail store near Haight and Fillmore Streets due to a reported burglary. Once officers were on scene they interviewed the store’s employee who said the suspect came into the store with a trash bag and removed dozens of items from shelves. This reportedly included clothing, over-the-counter medications, and cosmetics totaling close to $1,500 in value. The suspect then reportedly fled on a bicycle.

On Saturday, July 16 SFPD responded to the same store after receiving calls about the suspect returning to the store. Officers who arrived on scene recognized the individual from previous burglary investigations at the same location. A store employee told the officer that the suspect exited towards the corner of Haight and Fillmore Streets.

Dead whale washes up on Sharp Park beach Pacifica

The officer ordered the suspect to stop, and the suspect complied. According to the press release, the suspect then resisted the officer’s attempt to put handcuffs on him. The store employee assisted the officer in getting the handcuffs on the suspect.

The suspect was later identified as Jean Carlos Lugo-Romero, 41. Lugo-Romero was taken to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of burglary, violation of protection order, trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of burglary too, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesfnews.com

Arrest Made In Organized Retail Theft Fencing Operation

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that they arrested an individual connected to an organized retail theft fencing operation. The SFPD reported that in early 2022 the Burglary Unit and Organized Retail Theft Taskforce launched a months-long investigation based on information provided by local retailers. The investigation involved...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD warns you might want to leave your expensive watch at home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco is seeing a spike in thefts of wristwatches, sometimes valued in the tens of thousands of dollars, police stated in a press release Thursday. This year alone there have been 24 watch robberies, the San Francisco Police Department stated. “Investigators believe suspects are specifically targeting victims they believe to […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man pleads guilty to stealing marijuana, starting shootout

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An Oakland man pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing plants from a marijuana grow, which then started a shootout, according to the United States Department of Justice. The incident happened in Richmond on August 1, 2017. Joevonne Ralls, 25, admitted that he and two other...
RICHMOND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pacifica, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Fillmore, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

SFO stabbing suspect charged with assault

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (BCN) — A 48-year-old man had his initial court hearing Wednesday on assault with a deadly weapon charges for allegedly stabbing another man at San Francisco International Airport a day earlier, prosecutors said. Samuel Day is accused of stabbing a 23-year-old airport employee in the baggage claim area of SFO’s Terminal […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Fillmore Streets
eastcountytoday.net

Pair Arrested in Antioch in Connection with Lafayette Homicide

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at about 10:45 AM, Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriffs served arrest warrants at a home on the 4800 block of Vinewood Way in the City of Antioch. They arrested, without incident, 19-year-old Don-Juan Watson of Antioch/San Francisco and 20-year-old Jalin Washington of San Francisco. The...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Police search for Santa Rosa bank robbery suspect

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank on Wednesday, it announced in a Nixle alert. The robbery happened just before 4:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Yulupa Avenue. Police said that an adult male “entered the bank and used a threatening note […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

1 killed in Antioch drive-by shooting

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were shot during a drive-by style shooting in Antioch Thursday morning. The double shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the driveway of a home on the 300 block of Lawton Street, police said. “Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived,...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Woman charged with murder for striking bicyclist on Hwy 1 last month

(BCN) — A 31-year-old woman faces second-degree murder and other charges for allegedly hitting and and killing a bicyclist and then crashing head-on into a vehicle on state Highway 1 in coastal San Mateo County while driving while intoxicated last month, county prosecutors said Friday. Samantha Mei Hartwell is accused of causing the collisions reported […]
KRON4 News

SJPD cleared of wrongdoing in deadly 2021 shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The shooting of a murder suspect by the San Jose Police Departement in January 2021 was ruled “lawful” by the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office. However, the victim’s lawyers and family disagree with the decision.  David Tovar Jr. was unarmed, but police say they had reason to believe he was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police safely detonate grenade at Campbell home

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — The Campbell Police Department responded to a call of a grenade found at a home Thursday afternoon. The grenade was later safely detonated by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad. You can watch video of the detonation above. Campbell police said the grenade was found live. There was a […]
CAMPBELL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man tries to kidnap toddler from Oakland bus stop, attacks mom: police

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are searching for a man who they say made several attempts to kidnap a toddler at a bus stop Tuesday afternoon. According to the Oakland Police Department, a woman and her 2-year-old child were at the AC Transit bus platform at High Street and International Boulevard when an unknown man tried to take the child. It happened around 12:30 p.m.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy