SFPD apprehends ‘prolific’ burglary suspect

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) apprehended a ‘prolific” burglary suspect who is thought to have stolen about $15,000 worth of goods from a store, according to a press release from SFPD.

On Thursday, July 14 just around 8:30 a.m. SFPD was called to a retail store near Haight and Fillmore Streets due to a reported burglary. Once officers were on scene they interviewed the store’s employee who said the suspect came into the store with a trash bag and removed dozens of items from shelves. This reportedly included clothing, over-the-counter medications, and cosmetics totaling close to $1,500 in value. The suspect then reportedly fled on a bicycle.

On Saturday, July 16 SFPD responded to the same store after receiving calls about the suspect returning to the store. Officers who arrived on scene recognized the individual from previous burglary investigations at the same location. A store employee told the officer that the suspect exited towards the corner of Haight and Fillmore Streets.

The officer ordered the suspect to stop, and the suspect complied. According to the press release, the suspect then resisted the officer’s attempt to put handcuffs on him. The store employee assisted the officer in getting the handcuffs on the suspect.

The suspect was later identified as Jean Carlos Lugo-Romero, 41. Lugo-Romero was taken to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of burglary, violation of protection order, trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of burglary too, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation violation.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD to remain anonymous.

