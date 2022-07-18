ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Caltrans collects appliances, mattresses and other waste at ‘Dump Day’ in Roseville

By Jeremiah Martinez
Fox40
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville residents came in droves Saturday, disposing of large amounts of waste for free at a “Dump Day” event hosted by Caltrans. Caltrans District 3, the organizer of the event, announced in a tweet that over 260 vehicles showed up at Saturday’s event at the Roseville Maintenance...

fox40.com

#Hazardous Waste#Caltrans#Mattress#Household Waste#Asbestos#Urban Construction
