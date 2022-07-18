Caltrans collects appliances, mattresses and other waste at ‘Dump Day’ in Roseville

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A never before seen mosquito capable of carrying the Zika Virus has been found in Placer County. The Aedes Aegypti species was first detected in Sacramento and Yolo County in 2019, but just how many of them have been detected this year? In addition to the one found in Placer County, 13 have been found in Elk Grove, 18 in Sacramento County, and 28 in Winters. “This is an aggressive day-biting mosquito, and it can grow in as little as a teaspoon of water,” said a Mosquito District representative. The latest discovery was made in a neighborhood near Granite Bay High School and is a concern for people living there. “I say lets get the planes back up in the air. Lets get some mosquito control going,” said a community member. The district is spending more than $600,000 on planes to spray insecticides that can kill mosquitos, but they have only been treating the agricultural areas like the Yolo Bypass and west of Roseville. Officials say the best way to protect yourself is to wear repellent when you are outside.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO