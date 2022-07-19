Temperatures to stay above 100 degrees through first half of the week

Sun shining at clear sky with real lens flare and copy space

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Triple-digit temperatures will be around for the next few days in the Sacramento area, according to the FOX40 Weather Team.

The 102-degree high on Monday follows a weekend of triple-digit temperatures. There will be some relief Monday night with a low of 64.

The heat will return on Tuesday as the high is forecasted to be a sunny 100 degrees. Tuesday night will be slightly cooler than Monday’s, with a low of 61.

The cooler night on Tuesday will lead into a Wednesday with an expected high of 99 degrees and a low of 60 degrees. Triple-digit temperatures will return on Thursday, however.

Thursday will have a high of 100 degrees before going back to a low of 60 degrees for the night.

With temperatures being high over the course of the summer, people should be aware of the symptoms of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and heat cramps.

Heat-related illnesses

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat-related illnesses happen when the body is not able to cool itself during extreme heat. When the body does not cool itself by sweat, body temperature will rise faster than it can cool itself down.

According to the CDC, the symptoms of heat exhaustion can include heavy sweating, cold, pale, clammy skin, nausea, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, a headache, or fainting.

Heat stroke has very similar symptoms compared to heat exhaustion with dizziness, confusion, and even becoming unconscious. More clarifying symptoms include a high body temperature, fast strong pulse, and hot, red, dry skin.