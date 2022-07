Some Douglas County homeowners are now under Stage 1 water restrictions for the first time in 20 years and that could come with a hike in water rates."If you look at the banks of the reservoir you can see that there's some rock that protects the side of the reservoir normally the water would be up in that grey area," said Sam Calkins, General Manager for the Centennial Water and Sanitation District. The Centennial Water and Sanitation District includes Highlands Ranch. Solstice and the Northern Douglas County Water and Sanitation District and on Thursday, Calkins showed CBS4 around the North...

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO