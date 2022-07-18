What you need to know before going to the polls on August 2nd

Republican Director of Elections for St. Louis County Rick Stream joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss what we need to know about the upcoming August 2nd primary.

“As long as you’re registered to vote in St. Louis County, you can vote at any one of the polling places in St. Louis County,” explained Stream.

Later, Stream explained why poll workers ask what party you are voting for, “You have to pick one party’s ballot, that’s the only ballot you vote on.”

“Six weeks prior to any election people can vote absentee for six reasons. If you’re absent on election day, if you have an incapacity or confinement, if you have illness or disability, if you have a religious belief or practice, if you’re employed at an election authority, like a poll worker, or if you’re incarcerated,” Steam informed on absentee voting.

