ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

What you need to know before going to the polls on August 2nd

By The Mark Reardon Show, Mark Reardon
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rR7W_0gkCEPxS00

Republican Director of Elections for St. Louis County Rick Stream joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss what we need to know about the upcoming August 2nd primary.

“As long as you’re registered to vote in St. Louis County, you can vote at any one of the polling places in St. Louis County,” explained Stream.

Later, Stream explained why poll workers ask what party you are voting for, “You have to pick one party’s ballot, that’s the only ballot you vote on.”

“Six weeks prior to any election people can vote absentee for six reasons. If you’re absent on election day, if you have an incapacity or confinement, if you have illness or disability, if you have a religious belief or practice, if you’re employed at an election authority, like a poll worker, or if you’re incarcerated,” Steam informed on absentee voting.

Listen to more from 97.1 FM Talk:

And Download the Audacy app to listen to 97.1 FM Talk

Comments / 1

Related
kq2.com

Changes coming to Missouri elections

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) With the passage of Missouri's new election bill, many voters have raised concerns on what that will mean before they cast their ballot. We wanted to find out what Missourians need to do now in order to still get out and vote. We spoke with Missouri Secretary...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis County Council Votes Against Abortion Fund Measure

The St. Louis County Council voted last night against a bill that would have secured $1.25 million in funds for abortion access. Sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, federal pandemic aid would have been used to assist pregnant people traveling out-of-state to receive an abortion, as well as aid for parents amid the infant formula shortage. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page had also voiced his support for the fund in previous weeks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bay Net

LIVE: St. Mary’s County Election Results

Check back on this article for live updates as the polls close in St. Mary’s County!. Official election results are not expected to come in until later this week. Tonight, July 19, we should receive voting totals for Early Voting and Election Day turnout. (0 of 38 election day...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Elections
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Elections
wlsam.com

Governor Pritzker’s Illinois exit strategy

President Biden may see a primary challenge if Gov. J.B. Pritzker chooses to run for reelection in 2024. Wirepoints’ Ted Dabrowski talks to the Steve Cochran Show about the voters’ lack of confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris and urges voters to do their research before voting.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Denver

Two GOP primary losers in Colorado fail to pay for recounts

Colorado's secretary of state's office on Wednesday said it has told two candidates who lost their Republican primary races last month that it will not conduct a recount of those races because they failed to pay the required amount by the deadline.The office informed Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost her race for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, and state Rep. Ron Hanks, who fell short in his bid for the party's U.S. Senate nomination, that it was moving forward finalizing the results of the primary. Neither candidate paid the $236,000 that was due by July 15...
COLORADO STATE
KMOX News Radio

St. Louis County abortion travel bill fails

CLAYTON, MO (KMOX) - A measure to provide funding for St. Louis County residents to travel out of state for an abortion failed in the County Council Tuesday night. The bill was defeated on a 4 to 3 vote. Sponsor Lisa Clancy tied the funding to a plan to also buy baby formula during the current shortage. Councilman Tim Fitch asked, "why did you co-mingle these two issues in the same bill? Because I can certainly support the infant formula piece. I cannot support the rest."
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Absentee Voting#Republican#Director Of Elections#Stream#Audacy
themissouritimes.com

John Brunner Jr. endorsed by Sarah Huckabee in house race

Republican John Brunner Jr. has received an endorsement from the former White House Press, and current nominee for Governor of Arkansas, Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “John Brunner has my support in his campaign for state representative in Missouri’s 101st district. John knows our freedom must be fought for and protected. You can count on him to stand strong in the fight,” said Huckabee Sanders in her video endorsement.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KYTV

Are there enough verified signatures for Missouri to vote on marijuana this fall?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There were broad smiles and a photo op when Legal Missouri 2022 delivered 390,00 signatures to the Missouri Secretary of State. The petition would allow voters to legalize marijuana for people 21 and older. Revenues would help fund veterans, drug addiction treatment and the public defender system. Non-violent criminal records related to marijuana would be expunged.
MISSOURI STATE
Wbaltv.com

2022 election results: Baltimore City State's Attorney Democratic primary

WBAL-TV 11 News, the WBAL-TV mobile app and WBALTV.com are your home for late-breaking coverage for Commitment 2022 Maryland Primary Election results. By week's end, in the Democratic race for Baltimore City state's attorney, incumbent Democrat Marilyn Mosby dropped from second to third place. Late Friday afternoon, challenger Ivan Bates...
BALTIMORE, MD
KSHB 41 Action News

Missouri posts record surplus for second straight year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri has more money on hand than ever before, thanks partly to a combination of inflation, higher wages and federal funds. The state closed out its 2022 fiscal year with a general revenue balance of nearly $4.9 billion - more than double the previous record set just one year ago, according to data provided Thursday to The Associated Press by the state Office of Administration.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri governor to announce aid for farmers, ranchers amid drought

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson will make an announcement regarding the drought conditions and excessive heat in Missouri Thursday at 2 p.m. In a news release, the governor's office said Parson will be joined by Department of Natural Resources Director Dru Buntin, Department of Conservation Director Sara Parker Pauley, and Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
753
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy