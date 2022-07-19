ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neeraj Chopra: Inspiring India

BBC
 4 days ago

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

India patient airlifted from US in 26-hour-flight

An Indian woman who needed an emergency surgery was airlifted from the United States to her home country this week in one of the longest aeromedical evacuations in recent years here. The flight lasted 26 hours and stopped three times on the way - once in Iceland and twice in...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

New Prince George photo marks ninth birthday

A new photograph of Prince George has been released to mark his ninth birthday on Friday. Wearing a light blue shirt, he is seen smiling in the photo, which was taken on a sandy shoreline by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge. She captured her son's image on camera during...
WORLD
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family argue wishes not given 'proper weight'

The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute say their wishes and beliefs have not been given "proper weight", a court heard. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and doctors believe he is brain dead. Last week a...
U.K.
BBC

Royal Navy tracks two Russian submarines in North Sea

A Royal Navy warship has tracked two Russian submarines in the North Sea. British submarine hunter HMS Portland shadowed the vessels from Russia's Northern Fleet after they surfaced separately, north west of Bergen, Norway. The Navy said it tracked the pair as they travelled underwater south along the Norwegian coast...
MILITARY
