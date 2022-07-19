Neeraj Chopra: Inspiring India

An Indian woman who needed an emergency surgery was airlifted from the United States to her home country this week in one of the longest aeromedical evacuations in recent years here. The flight lasted 26 hours and stopped three times on the way - once in Iceland and twice in...
A filmmaker has been arrested for tweeting a photo that showed India's home minister with an official accused of corruption. Avinash Das had shared the photo of Amit Shah with Pooja Singhal, who has been arrested in a corruption case. Ms Singhal was arrested in May in a case of...
EUGENE, Ore., July 22 (Reuters) - Australian Kelsey-Lee Barber retained the women's World Championships javelin title on Friday as her world-leading third-round throw of 66.91 metres gave her an emphatic victory.
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates:15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) A delighted Dina Asher-Smith won 200m world bronze to return to the major championship podium after a year of personal and physical pain. Jamaica's Shericka Jackson took...
A new photograph of Prince George has been released to mark his ninth birthday on Friday. Wearing a light blue shirt, he is seen smiling in the photo, which was taken on a sandy shoreline by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge. She captured her son's image on camera during...
The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute say their wishes and beliefs have not been given "proper weight", a court heard. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and doctors believe he is brain dead. Last week a...
A Royal Navy warship has tracked two Russian submarines in the North Sea. British submarine hunter HMS Portland shadowed the vessels from Russia's Northern Fleet after they surfaced separately, north west of Bergen, Norway. The Navy said it tracked the pair as they travelled underwater south along the Norwegian coast...
Henrik Stenson has joined the LIV Golf series following his removal as Europe's Ryder Cup captain. The Swede, 46, was sacked by Ryder Cup Europe on Wednesday morning and later put out a statement confirming he was joining the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway event. He said he disagreed with the decision...
