Aiken, SC

Problems at North Augusta site creates issue with Aiken recycling

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com
 2 days ago
Problems in North Augusta are causing problems in Aiken.

The City of Aiken announced Monday afternoon that its recycling vendor, North Augusta, had notified the city that it can't accept recycling this week.

Lex Kirkland, director of the city's Department of Public Services, said he had received information that North Augusta was having issues with a transfer trailer and its garbage collection was backed up. He added that North Augusta said it would not be accepting recycling this week.

The City of Aiken said in a news release that customers have a choice: hold their recyclables for a week while the problems are solved or proceed as normal.

The problems are scheduled to be resolved by the end of the week.

Updates will be provided on the city's website, cityofaikensc.gov/alerts, the Aiken Explorer mobile app and social media.

Aiken, SC
