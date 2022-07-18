ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma man charged with murder in downtown stabbing

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
A Petaluma man has been charged with murder in last week’s fatal stabbing of a Novato resident.

The charge against Alejandro Sanchez, 23, was filed Monday by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

He is being held without bail at the Sonoma County jail and is scheduled to enter a plea in Sonoma County Superior Court on July 25.

Court records show Sanchez retained an attorney but that person could not be immediately reached for comment Monday afternoon.

His twin brother, Luis Sanchez, also was arrested in connection with the July 10 killing in downtown Petaluma.

He has been accused of assault with a deadly weapon. Luis Sanchez was released after posting bail and had not been charged as of Monday.

The brothers, both of Petaluma, are suspects in the death of Adolfo Martinez Pena.

Petaluma police Lt. Jeremy Walsh said Martinez Pena was killed following an argument that led to a fight. There’s no indication that the victim knew the suspects.

“Their first encounter with each other was that night,” Walsh said Monday.

Just before 2 a.m. July 10, Petaluma police were called to the 100 block of Keller Street regarding a person who had reportedly been assaulted.

Investigators determined the altercation took place in the parking structure along Keller Street before it moved into the road, Walsh said.

An officer found Martinez Pena in the road with “multiple puncture wounds,” according to the Police Department.

A friend advised officers that the victim also had been attacked with a baseball bat.

Emergency personnel performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on Martinez Pena, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later determined Alejandro Sanchez was in San Pablo, where San Pablo police officers took him into custody Thursday.

His brother also was arrested on Thursday, but at an unspecified location.

Police are continuing to investigate the killing and ask that witnesses or anyone with video footage or information come forward.

Loved ones set up a makeshift memorial for Martinez Pena along Keller Street. They have described him as a kind, even-tempered man who enjoyed skateboarding

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

Comments / 1

ksro.com

Illegal Handguns Found in Santa Rosa Among Group Drinking and Smoking Marijuana in Public

Two people have been arrested in Santa Rosa for illegal handgun possession. On Thursday evening, Santa Rosa police approached five people near Pioneer Park who were consuming alcohol and weed. A vehicle that was playing loud music and had an open container of alcohol belonged to one of the suspects, 26-year-old Ramon Contreras, who was on probation. A search of his vehicle turned up a loaded 9mm handgun reported stolen out of Reno. Officers did pat downs of the suspects and found a loaded 10mm handgun in 21-year-old Jorge Cortez-Trevino’s waist band. Cortez-Trevino had a prior conviction which prohibits him from possessing a firearm. Both Contreras and Cortez-Trevino were arrested on multiple firearm charges.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Bomb Threat Made at Sonoma Valley Hospital; Traced to New Jersey

A man is facing felony charges after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to Sonoma Valley Hospital. The Sonoma Police Department says the man called at about one o’clock Tuesday afternoon and threatened to “kill everyone” at the hospital. Investigators say he was livid about a bill he received for medical treatment. Police traced his phone back to New Jersey, while officers positioned themselves around Sonoma Valley Hospital as a precaution. Police also sent officers to the suspect’s parents’ home. Police have not arrested the man yet, but say they’re still looking for him.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Convicted Felon in Santa Rosa Arrested for Illegal Weapons and Drugs

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of possessing a big stash of illegal weapons and drugs. Police arrested 36-year-old Nicholas Hayes Tuesday night and say he had, among other items, three semi-automatic ghost guns, two assault weapons with no serial numbers, silencers, and meth in his house. Hayes is a convicted felon, which means he isn’t allowed to have guns and ammo. He was also allegedly carrying a concealed dagger and an expandable baton at the time of his arrest. Detectives believe he’s a gun trafficker and imported illegal gun parts from other countries.
SANTA ROSA, CA
