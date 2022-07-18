ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Temporary campuses to be completed in Terrebonne before school year

By Jordan Lippincott
 4 days ago

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) – Some students and parents in Terrebonne Parish can expect some changes this school year.

There are more than 30 public schools in the parish, and according to Schools Superintendent Bubba Orgeron, all the schools sustained damaged, some more than others.

Students at Grand Caillou Elementary School and Upper Little Caillou Elementary School will be relocated to vacant, functioning buildings in Houma.

Students at Ellender Memorial High School and South Terrebonne High School will be getting temporary campuses.

The modular buildings will house a cafeteria, library, science lab, administrative room, and band and choir rooms. There will also be an athletic field house, which will include a weight room, at Louis Miller Terrebonne Career and Technical High School.

Orgeron expects the campuses to be completed by August 1.

“We’re excited to get this done in such a short turnaround,” said Orgeron. “We started moving these temporary buildings around March, so between March and today, we have a full campus at this site.”

This past school year, students at both high schools were forced onto another campus.

“When the storm hit, the only option we had was to put them in another high school that didn’t sustain as much damage, so these kids have been platooning since Ida,” said Orgeron. “So, they’re going to be back on campus in their community, which is a great thing for this upcoming school year.”

According to the superintendent, insurance did not cover all the damage, so they are relying heavily on federal funds.

As for this hurricane season, school officials are crossing their fingers they don’t get another Hurricane Ida.

“They say they can accommodate 170 miles-per-hour plus winds or right at about 170 mph, so some people had that concern, like ‘how strong are these buildings going to be?’ They’re going to be that strong,” said Orgeron.

The superintendent says they will soon host tours at the temporary campuses for students and their parents.

The first day of school is August 9.

