It seems pretty obvious by now that Samsung really wants people to opt for the Galaxy S Ultra models. While admittedly the most expensive option, the Ultra also hoards the best features. The Galaxy S22 Ultra now even has the built-in S Pen silo, making it the successor of the Galaxy Note in both spirit and form. The model also happens to have considerably better cameras than the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ models, making it the better choice if you're heavily invested in mobile photography. That trend won't be changing any time soon, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to get Samsung's best camera yet. That said, it seems we don't have all of the pieces yet, since the anticipated 200MP Samsung image sensor allegedly destined for the model may still be unannounced.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO