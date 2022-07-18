Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF COLLETON, BERKELEY AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 754 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Ridgeville, or 12 miles northeast of Givhans Ferry State Park, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Givhans Ferry State Park, Dorchester, Ridgeville, Cottageville, Round O and Givhans. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO