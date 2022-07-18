ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas school district mandates clear backpacks after Uvalde massacre

By MaryAnn Martinez
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A Dallas school district is mandating clear backpacks for its students in the wake of Texas’s worst school massacre in state history.

While the new directive wouldn’t have stopped the teenage gunman involved in the Uvalde massacre in May, students across the country have been known to stash deadly weapons in their backpacks, so the move could help stem future violence, proponents say.

“Students in sixth through 12th grade will be required to use clear or mesh backpacks. Other bags will no longer be allowed,” said the Dallas Independent School District — the second largest school district in the Lone Star State — in a statement Monday.

“By being able to easily see the items in the backpacks as students enter the school, campus personnel will be able to ensure that prohibited items are not included among the students’ belongings,” the district said on a Web page created to explain its decision.

“Clear or mesh backpacks will also speed up students entering the school at the beginning of the day because opening and inspecting every backpack may not be necessary.”

“We acknowledge that clear or mesh backpacks alone will not eliminate safety concerns. This is merely one of several steps in the district’s comprehensive plan to better ensure student and staff safety.”

The district said the move was recommended by its Safety Task Force and Internal Task Force.

The requirement will go into effect when students return to class in August.

The announcement comes a day after the release of a damning report on how nearly 400 law-enforcement officers failed to act for more than an hour before taking out the gunman in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. The report by a special Texas House committee also chronicled other failures by the Uvalde school district related to the slaughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbSLH_0gkC7qEb00
A school district in Dallas is mandating clear backpacks for students following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KamSH_0gkC7qEb00
Police inside of Robb Elementary School during the mass shooting on May 24, 2022.

Second in size only to the Houston Independent School District, the Dallas ISD is an influential district in the sprawling Dallas-Fort Worth area, home to about 7.6 million people. The district is often the first to implement school policies, and other districts in the region often follow.

The district said it plans to give a free, clear backpack to each student in sixth grade and over before the school year starts.

Students will be allowed to carry one 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches non-clear pouch to hold personal items, such as cellphones, money, and hygiene products.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Backpacks#Elementary School#Dallasschools
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy