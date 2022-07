Deion Sanders would like to see more power five schools take on HBCU programs. Sanders, also known as “Coach Prime,” is the head coach of Jackson State University. Nick Saban told reporters at SEC Football Media Days that he is open to the University of Alabama facing HBCU schools. When the media came to Sanders about it during the SWAC Media Days in Birmingham, he said Jackson State is “not ready” to face the Crimson Tide or any power five school right now.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO