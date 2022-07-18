Alex Rodriguez Is ‘Happy’ About Ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Following Their Las Vegas Wedding, Busy ‘Living His Best Life’

Alex Rodriguez with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck insetted. Shutterstock (2)

Wishing them the best. Alex Rodriguez is sending nothing but positive vibes to ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez after her marriage to Ben Affleck.

“He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on Monday, July 18. “He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on.”

The insider added that the former Yankee, 46, “saw the news” of Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, tying the knot in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16, and “went about his business.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“[His] relationship [with Jennifer] ended a while ago — he’s made peace with how things ended,” the source continued. “ He respects her and truly wishes her nothing but the best.”

The former MLB player and the “Get Right” singer began dating in February 2017 but called things off in April 2021 — two years after Rodriguez proposed — and Lopez was linked to the Good Will Hunting screenwriter about a month later. The New York City native has most recently been dating fitness model Kathryn Padgett.

Speaking with Martha Stewart on Wednesday, July 13, for her eponymous podcast, the former third baseman reflected fondly on his relationship with the Hustlers actress. “Look, we had a great time,” Rodriguez stated. “More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do.”

The athlete, who shares daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, went on to praise the “I’m Real” singer, who welcomed fraternal twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2008.

“Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around,” he gushed. “Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

Lopez and Affleck, who got engaged in April (after never making it down the aisle during their initial 2002-2004 engagement), decided to tie the knot in what an insider called a “fun and casual way” at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. The next day, the “Let’s Get Loud” performer shared the details with fans in her “On the JLo” newsletter.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Marry Me star gushed. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. … So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”

She continued, “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

