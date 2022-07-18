ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Nearly 19,000 new COVID cases reported in LA County since Saturday

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago
Nearly 19,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Los Angeles County since Saturday, officials announced Monday.

The county also reported an additional 29 new deaths bringing the death toll to 32,537.

According to the county Department of Public Health, 7,503 cases were confirmed Saturday, 7,403 on Sunday and 3,943 on Monday.

The 18,849 new cases brought the county's caseload to 3,225,697.

Officials said the actual number of cases is likely to be much higher due to take-home COVID tests.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 16% as of Monday. As of Saturday, there were 1,252 people in the hospital with COVID.

Last Thursday, the county moved to the "high" virus-activity level due to rising hospital numbers.

If the county remains in the "high" category for two weeks, an indoor mask mandate will return on July 29.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations top 1,300 in LA County

Los Angeles County is reporting nearly 6,500 new COVID-19 cases and more than 1,300 hospitalizations due to the virus in the most recent set of data released Wednesday. In all, 6,450 new cases were reported in LA County, 1,328 COVID-positive patients were hospitalized, 137 of which were in intensive care, and 18 people died. The average daily positive testing rate was 16.7%. According to LA County Department of Public Health, this is the highest number of patients in hospital due to coronavirus since the middle of February, during the Omicron variant winter surge. Additionally, these numbers are expected to be even higher than...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/22/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,278 new reported cases. Since July 14, hospitalizations increased by 19%, with 249 and 35 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 4,864 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
LA County businesses call for rejection of indoor mask mandate proposal

A group of Los Angeles County business representatives Thursday called on health officials to rethink plans for a proposed universal COVID-19 indoor mask mandate, saying the move would be a burden on many businesses in the area that would be forced to uphold the rule."This is not a debate about choosing between lives and livelihoods," said Tracy Hernandez, founding CEO of the Los Angeles County Business Federation, or BizFed. Hernandez said the rule will put Los Angeles County businesses at a competitive disadvantage."The economic impacts of the pandemic must be monitored alongside the public health and social impacts," she said. "It's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
West Nile Virus Found in San Marino

Two mosquito samples taken in San Marino have tested positive for West Nile virus, bringing to three the number of positive mosquito samples in Los Angeles County this season, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District announced last week. Scott Kwong, who serves as San Marino’s representative to the...
SAN MARINO, CA
Barger, L.A. County Doctors Push Back Against Threats Of Return Of Mandatory Indoor Mask Mandate

With the threat of Los Angeles County Department Health officials reinstating indoor mask mandates next week, County doctors and leaders are pushing back. With mask mandate talks on the rise,COVID-19 cases are rising within County hospitals, Dr. Brad Spellberg, CMO, and Dr. Paul Holton, Chief of Staff, both from LAC+USC Medical Center, say 90 percent of those patients are not admitted because of the virus.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer undergoing tests at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles

Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Thursday to undergo tests for an auto-immune disorder, after spending two days at Antelope Valley Hospital.Hofbauer says he was transferred from Antelope Valley Hospital, where he watched Tuesday night's Palmdale City Council meeting from his hospital room, to Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday night because the facility is "better equipped to draw a huge stable of specialists to treat and diagnose" his condition.The mayor says he will undergo a couple of days of lab tests, and hopes no surgeries or biopsies will be needed."I don't intend to be sidelined by anything," he said in a Facebook post.Hofbauer has served on the Palmdale City Council since 2003, and was elected mayor in 2018 and 2020. Before he was elected to the City Council, he served as a planning commissioner and retired from the Los Angeles Fire Department as a fire inspector in 2012 after more than three decades with the agency.
PALMDALE, CA
County Announces Opening of New Department For Aging Services

Orange County's Mask Mandate is Probably Not Coming Back Just Yet

As Los Angeles County faces a very likely indoor mask mandate toward the end of July, many may be wondering where that leaves Orange County and its plans as COVID cases tick up. LA County moved Thursday into the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "high'' virus-activity level, and...
The Big Rent Increase in California Next Month

Hello from the Essential California newsletter, and happy Thursday! Thursday, July 21, is today. I’m Liam Dillon, and I cover housing affordability as a metro reporter. I have some information you can use this morning about housing. Tenants all over California may have already gotten a notice that says...
CALIFORNIA STATE
6 Turpin siblings sue Riverside County, foster care agency over placement with family that had been reported for "abuse and neglect"

Six of the 13 Turpin siblings – who had already suffered tremendously at the hands of their own parents – are suing Riverside County and a Long Beach-based foster care agency for placing them in a household where their attorney alleges they were sexually abused and tormented psychologically.Two lawsuits filed against both Riverside County Child Protective Services and ChildNet allege the foster parents that the six minor Turpin children were placed with had already been the subject of "credible reports of abuse and neglect.""The 13 Turpin children endured some of the most sickening child abuse the county has ever seen,"...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Calls for design adjustments to 6th Street Bridge as takeovers, other stunts continue

It hasn't been two weeks since the 6th Street Bridge in downtown Los Angeles opened, and already it's plagued with problems, like street takeovers, graffiti, people climbing on the arches and even getting haircuts in the middle of the bridge. VIDEO: Man gets haircut in middle of new 6th Street Bridge Now, there are already calls for some design adjustments. Dashcam video recorded the sound of a parked Toyota truck being rear ended on the new viaduct bridge early Friday morning, following a string of crashes and illegal stunts that have been captured on camera since the 6th Street bridge opened. RELATED: Driver loses...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Firefighters battle Peralta Fire in Jurupa Valley

Firefighters worked through the night to stop a fire in Jurupa Valley in its tracks. The Peralta Fire started out as a 2-acre vegetation fire at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday between Riverside county and city lines in the Santa Ana River bottom. About 46 acres in heavy fuels have burned,...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
