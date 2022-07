The City of Bloomington is buying a portion of the Showers Building to replace Bloomington police and fire department headquarters, according to a city news release. The Showers Building, a historic building built in 1910, has three sections and is next to the City Hall. According to the article, the city and county own two parts for their offices and Cook Financial Corporation Properties owns the last section — 64,000 square feet at 320 W. Eighth St.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO