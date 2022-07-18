ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

County-USC officials raise questions about COVID surge during internal town hall

By CBSLA Staff, Jeff Nguyen
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOA6D_0gkC5Afr00

County-USC officials raise questions about COVID hospitalizations 03:03

Officials from Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center raised questions about COVID hospital admission, as the region plans to reinstitute its mask mandate by the end of the month.

"Only 10% of our COVID positive admission are admitted due to COVID," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Spelberg last week during a town hall meeting.

The L.A. County Department of Health Services, which runs County-USC, said the video was from an internal virtual town hall meant for staff but circulated online.

"Only 10% of our COVID positive admissions are admitted due to COVID," said Spelberg. "Virtually none of them go to the ICU, and when they do go to the ICU, it is not for pneumonia... They're not intubated."

During the meeting, he also presented a graph that showed case numbers have plateaued in the last two months.

"While we are not currently experiencing an increase in ICU admissions... we are seeing an increase in the number of infections among our patients, staff and the communities we serve," DHS wrote in a statement.

Emergency room physician at UCLA and Providence hospitals Dr. Angelique Campen said that many patients she has treated had COVID but it was not due to pneumonia or respiratory issues compared to earlier in the pandemic.

"The COVID illness is worsening underlying health problems," she said. "So, for example, if someone has diabetes, it's throwing their diabetes out of control. Or if they're having kidney problems, it's making their kidney function much worse."

The County-USC doctors with Spelberg raised issues with how the Department of Public Health has gathered and processed data on COVID hospitalizations but agreed with the DPH, DHS and Campen that the pandemic remains a serious threat.

"There's a lot of misinformation circulating about COVID, including at this point, it only causes mild illness," wrote DPH.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 has risen above 4,400 so far in 2022. Before the pandemic, L.A. County recorded an average of 1,900 deaths due to influenza or pneumonia and about 2,000 accidental drug overdoses.

Officials continue to advise residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves and continued to support masking and social distancing.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS LA

LA County businesses call for rejection of indoor mask mandate proposal

A group of Los Angeles County business representatives Thursday called on health officials to rethink plans for a proposed universal COVID-19 indoor mask mandate, saying the move would be a burden on many businesses in the area that would be forced to uphold the rule."This is not a debate about choosing between lives and livelihoods," said Tracy Hernandez, founding CEO of the Los Angeles County Business Federation, or BizFed. Hernandez said the rule will put Los Angeles County businesses at a competitive disadvantage."The economic impacts of the pandemic must be monitored alongside the public health and social impacts," she said. "It's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer undergoing tests at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles

Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Thursday to undergo tests for an auto-immune disorder, after spending two days at Antelope Valley Hospital.Hofbauer says he was transferred from Antelope Valley Hospital, where he watched Tuesday night's Palmdale City Council meeting from his hospital room, to Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday night because the facility is "better equipped to draw a huge stable of specialists to treat and diagnose" his condition.The mayor says he will undergo a couple of days of lab tests, and hopes no surgeries or biopsies will be needed."I don't intend to be sidelined by anything," he said in a Facebook post.Hofbauer has served on the Palmdale City Council since 2003, and was elected mayor in 2018 and 2020. Before he was elected to the City Council, he served as a planning commissioner and retired from the Los Angeles Fire Department as a fire inspector in 2012 after more than three decades with the agency.
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

6 Turpin siblings sue Riverside County, foster care agency over placement with family that had been reported for "abuse and neglect"

Six of the 13 Turpin siblings – who had already suffered tremendously at the hands of their own parents – are suing Riverside County and a Long Beach-based foster care agency for placing them in a household where their attorney alleges they were sexually abused and tormented psychologically.Two lawsuits filed against both Riverside County Child Protective Services and ChildNet allege the foster parents that the six minor Turpin children were placed with had already been the subject of "credible reports of abuse and neglect.""The 13 Turpin children endured some of the most sickening child abuse the county has ever seen,"...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
avdailynews.com

Mayor R. Rex Parris was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lancaster, CA. July 18, 2022 – While it may feel like COVID-19 is in the past, we, unfortunately, were met with a stark reminder that COVID-19 is here and more present than ever. On Sunday, July 17, Mayor R. Rex Parris was hospitalized with COVID-19. While he is in...
LANCASTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Covid#Influenza#County Usc#Icu
ABC 10 News KGTV

Will California's minimum wage increase to $18?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "I cannot believe this is going on. It is really sad. It's the United States. How can we be like this," says Blanca Arguello, who lives in Orange County. Arguello says she struggles to put food on the table. She lives in a one-bedroom apartment with her two sons. The single mom works at a local grocery store and makes $17 an hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Torrance tiny home village provides hope for those experiencing homelessness

A 40-unit tiny home village in Torrance is giving hope to those experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles. The homes are 64 square feet each. The village also consists of shared restrooms and showers. Jonathan McCutcheon is a resident at the village. "I felt like I was doing everything I needed to do, and I still got the raw end of the deal," he told CBSLA Friday. The Torrance native held odd jobs to support himself and his eight-year-old son, but barely made ends meet. One day while he was sleeping in his car, a Torrance police officer asked him if he needed help,...
TORRANCE, CA
iecn.com

San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board monthly hiring event is met with job offers from some of the IE’s biggest employers

Indeed, some of the Inland Empire’s most prominent employers, such as the City of San Bernardino, Rialto Post-Acute Center, United Staffing Associates, and Pacific Dermatology Center, are scheduled to attend San Bernardino County’s Hiring Event on August 4th. Many of the 15+ employers (some of which are second-chance...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
UCLA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS LA

UC Irvine will enforce indoor mask mandate beginning Monday

After Orange County moved into the "high community transmission" level due to a spike in new COVID-19 infections, UC Irvine has reinstated its indoor mask mandate for everyone inside campus buildings. The mask mandate will go into effect on Monday, the university announced, noting that "all individuals on campus will be required to wear a mask or face covering while indoors, regardless of vaccination status, except when alone in an enclosed space."The move comes just days after both Los Angeles and Orange Counties were once again moved to the high tier by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The requirement...
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom tightens Calif. gun regulations

Governor Gavin Newsom was in Los Angeles Friday to focus on his efforts against gun violence.The governor will hold a news conference with Attorney General Rob Bonta, legislators and local officials to discuss state efforts to strengthen gun-safety laws.Newsom recently signed eight new gun safety measures into law. One of the bills allows the state to sue irresponsible gun makers.The others prohibit marketing to minors and will also further restrict ghost guns.Newsom said these new measures will help keep children safe at school and will also help keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Latest COVID-19 surge catching many by surprise

Concerning new COVID-19 numbers have been fueled by a new and contagious sub-variant of the coronavirus, with officials in Los Angeles preparing to take preventative steps to keep cases down and keep hospitals from getting overwhelmed. According to state figures, LA County has 1,252 people in hospitals due to COVID-19, a spike of nearly 30 on Friday. Orange County has 281 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and Riverside County 214. COVID's comeback has caught many people off guard, with the surge getting a boost from the omicron sub-variant BA.5, the strain now responsible for almost two out of three new infections nationwide. "A lot of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Affordable housing complex opens in Fountain Valley for low-income residents

Low-income residents in Fountain Valley now have a new place to live for the first time in nearly twenty years. Robert Hill is an airforce veteran who earned his doctorate at USC, but because of a few admittedly poor choices, he was on the brink of homelessness."Throw a little bit of mental health and depression in there. That's a very hard thing for me to say," he said.He needed help. That's when he found out about Prado, Fountain Valley's first new affordable housing complex in the last two decades. Wednesday morning was the culmination of a four-year, 28-million-dollar project. It's a...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Manhattan Beach property seized from Black couple formally returned to Bruce family descendants

A prime stretch of property in Manhattan Beach was formally handed back Wednesday to the descendants of a Black couple it was seized from more than a century ago.County and state officials formally presented the deed back to the Bruce family at a ceremony Wednesday in Manhattan Beach. The grandsons of Willa and Charles Bruce say they plan to lease the beach back to the county for $400,000 a year."It represents a template for other states to follow to fight, to repair, and ultimately, salvage what was lost, not just here in California, but every place where Blacks were not...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Pilot rescued from small plane after it crashed into ocean near Huntington Beach pier

The pilot of a small plane was rescued out of the water after crashing into the ocean near the Huntington Beach pier Friday. The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. in Huntington Beach near 14th Street. Video posted to social media showed the plane tugging a banner behind it as it plummeted into the water. "He drifted down. It wasn't like he nosedived in, he just floated in," one witness described the scene.Fortunately for the pilot, a junior lifeguard competition was going on inside the water. According to CBSLA Reporter Michele Gile, more than 700 junior lifeguards were taking a break from the water...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
129K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy