BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Problems that impact North Dakota don’t necessarily stop at the Canadian border. One way to reach a consensus on issues such as moving freight across state and international borders and issues impacting tribes on both sides... is to talk. And Thursday, delegates from North and South Dakota, Minnesota and Manitoba met in Bismarck for the 22nd International Legislator’s Forum to do just that. Those who attended were optimistic that the solutions they discussed can be applied to their communities.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO