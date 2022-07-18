ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Focus: ‘Battle of the Chehalis River’ Civil War Reenactment

Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNamed the “Battle of Chehalis River,” the reenactment was held Saturday and Sunday at 313 Tune Road. It was hosted by the Washington Civil War Association. “Come to beautiful rural Lewis County, just south of Chehalis,...

www.chronline.com

Chronicle

WSU, DNR to Hold Forestry ‘Field Day’ in Winlock Registration Now Open

Washington State University Extension Forestry’s “Family Forest Field Day” for Southwest Washington, sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources, will be held at the Heitzmann/Laulainen Tree Farm, at 1309 King Road in Winlock on Aug. 13. Registration is now open for the event. The event gives forest...
WINLOCK, WA
Tri-City Herald

Effort to move people camping along WA I-5 into shelter successful so far, Inslee says

Efforts to remove unhoused people from right of ways and into transitional housing are already seeing “early success” in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday. “I am pleased to say that we are making some solid progress in this regard,” Inslee told reporters at a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia Wednesday afternoon. “That is in part because we’ve had really good cooperation from our local partners working on this.”
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Tenino to Celebrate Oregon Trail Days This Weekend

Oregon Trail Days in Tenino will return to the Stone City this weekend, and like the quarry pool when it’s not undergoing repairs, is filled to the brim with history and celebration of the town’s heritage. The annual event, hosted by the Tenino Area Chamber of Commerce and the Puget Sound Free Trappers, is scheduled for July 22-24.
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Gale Van Diest: 1929-2022

Gale Eugene Van Diest, age 93, passed away at home on July 5, 2022, with his family by his side. Gale was born in 1929 in his grandfather’s house in Lynden, Washington, to John and Tress Van Diest. He liked to tell people: “I was born and then the whole world went into depression.”
LYNDEN, WA
Chronicle

Dollar General Backs Out of Silver Creek Location Proposal

A few weeks ago, a spokesperson from Dollar General said the company was in the due diligence phase of evaluating a proposed location in the Silver Creek area at 170 Gershick Road. It would mark the seventh location in Lewis County, with the chain already setting up shop in Morton,...
SILVER CREEK, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Disease Ravaging Maple Trees Poses Threat To Humans

A disease is attacking maple trees in Northwest Washington, and it can be dangerous to humans, too, FOX 13 reports. A Washington State University researcher spotted Sooty Bark Disease at Franklin Park in Tacoma recently. The disease comes from Cryptostroma corticale, a fungus that's been in Pacific Northwest environments for 50 years or so, according to experts. The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says they were notified about the infected maple trees by the researcher.
TACOMA, WA
police1.com

Washington state adds 'racial and ethnic' bias considerations to its state constitutional test for whether police have 'seized' a person

Court holds requesting personal identification in a public location, without threats, overt coercion, or a display of force, was a seizure requiring reasonable suspicion — On 4/9/22 at 9:15 a.m., Pierce County Washington Deputy Mark Rickerson observed a Honda Civic parked legally on a public street near the entry gate to a church parking lot.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

West Thurston Fire Asks for Four-Year Levy Increase to Maintain Current Service Levels as Call Volumes Increase

The four-year maintenance and operation levy that accounts for almost half of West Thurston Regional Fire Authority’s funding expires this year. Rather than ask voters to renew the levy at the current 83 cent rate, the fire authority is proposing a higher rate to account for increasing call volumes across the district putting stress on its existing personnel.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Memorial Gathering to Honor James Robert Cooper, Jr.

A gathering of Jim Cooper's friends is being hosted this Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. by his brother, Allan Cooper of Beaverton, Oregon at The Shire, 465 NW Chehalis Ave., in Chehalis. Jim, a longtime resident of Salkum passed away on Dec. 18, 2020. At the time, health protocols necessitated postponing a gathering to honor Jim and share stories. Jim built friendships with his neighbors, the staff at Salkum Superette, the Salkum Post fiOffice, the Salkum Library, the staff at Sweet Inspirations and Book 'n' Brush. If you are able to join us this Saturday please call Book 'n' Brush at 360-748- 7680 or email us directly at booknbrush@gmail.com so we can make sure we have enough hors d'oeuvres prepared. We hope you can join us to honor our friend, James Robert Cooper, Jr. this Saturday.
CHEHALIS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Law enforcement at all time low in WA; violent crime surging

A new report from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) says violent crime in Washington State is up by 12.3%. The report collects data from just about every law enforcement agency statewide. But communities are grappling with the surge in violence as they’re also dealing with staffing...
TACOMA, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle Suburb Among The Best Small Towns In Washington

There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else. That's why Travel + Leisure...
SEATTLE, WA

