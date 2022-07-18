In Focus: ‘Battle of the Chehalis River’ Civil War Reenactment

A gathering of Jim Cooper's friends is being hosted this Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. by his brother, Allan Cooper of Beaverton, Oregon at The Shire, 465 NW Chehalis Ave., in Chehalis. Jim, a longtime resident of Salkum passed away on Dec. 18, 2020. At the time, health protocols necessitated postponing a gathering to honor Jim and share stories. Jim built friendships with his neighbors, the staff at Salkum Superette, the Salkum Post fiOffice, the Salkum Library, the staff at Sweet Inspirations and Book 'n' Brush. If you are able to join us this Saturday please call Book 'n' Brush at 360-748- 7680 or email us directly at booknbrush@gmail.com so we can make sure we have enough hors d'oeuvres prepared. We hope you can join us to honor our friend, James Robert Cooper, Jr. this Saturday.

