On this day, July 18 in 2016, the New York Rangers made one of their best trades in history by acquiring Mika Zibanejad. Oddly enough, it wasn’t very well received by some at the time. Previous GM Jeff Gorton sent fan favorite Derick Brassard and a 7th round pick to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Mika and a 2018 second round pick. That perceived disappointment didn’t last long as the trade is widely believed to be one of the biggest heists in the salary cap era.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO