Lewis County, WA

Letter to the Editor: We Would Be Lucky to Have Jodery Goble as County Commissioner

Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am writing this letter regarding the office of Lewis County commissioner for District 3, which is coming up in the next election. There are several good candidates in the running. But there is one who, I believe, is the best candidate for the job. His...

www.chronline.com

County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
Chronicle

Online, Mailed Voters’ Pamphlets Available for Lewis County Residents Ahead of Primary

Ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election, the Lewis County Auditor’s Office has mailed a printed voters’ pamphlet to all households with a primary race. An online voters’ guide is also available at www.votewa.gov. Voters can access the VoteWA website by logging in with their name and date of birth. When logging into VoteWA, voters will only be able to view measures that they are eligible to vote on.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

West Thurston Fire Asks for Four-Year Levy Increase to Maintain Current Service Levels as Call Volumes Increase

The four-year maintenance and operation levy that accounts for almost half of West Thurston Regional Fire Authority’s funding expires this year. Rather than ask voters to renew the levy at the current 83 cent rate, the fire authority is proposing a higher rate to account for increasing call volumes across the district putting stress on its existing personnel.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

WSU, DNR to Hold Forestry ‘Field Day’ in Winlock Registration Now Open

Washington State University Extension Forestry’s “Family Forest Field Day” for Southwest Washington, sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources, will be held at the Heitzmann/Laulainen Tree Farm, at 1309 King Road in Winlock on Aug. 13. Registration is now open for the event. The event gives forest...
WINLOCK, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County PUD Restores Power for 3,400 Customers in Randle and Packwood

Crews with the Lewis County Public Utility District worked through the night Tuesday into Wednesday morning to restore electricity for an estimated 3,400 customers in the Randle and Packwood areas. “The outage occurred when an excavation contractor’s heavy equipment unintentionally contacted the transmission pole guy wires, snapping the pole and...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Dollar General Backs Out of Silver Creek Location Proposal

A few weeks ago, a spokesperson from Dollar General said the company was in the due diligence phase of evaluating a proposed location in the Silver Creek area at 170 Gershick Road. It would mark the seventh location in Lewis County, with the chain already setting up shop in Morton,...
SILVER CREEK, WA
Chronicle

Winlock School District Adopts Modified Calendar for Next Three School Years

Winlock students will keep the standard 11-week vacation this summer, but the Winlock School District will move to a new modified calendar once the 2022-2023 school year starts Aug. 30 in an attempt to reduce summer learning loss and provide more educational opportunities for students throughout the school year. The...
WINLOCK, WA
News Break
Politics
Chronicle

Tenino to Celebrate Oregon Trail Days This Weekend

Oregon Trail Days in Tenino will return to the Stone City this weekend, and like the quarry pool when it’s not undergoing repairs, is filled to the brim with history and celebration of the town’s heritage. The annual event, hosted by the Tenino Area Chamber of Commerce and the Puget Sound Free Trappers, is scheduled for July 22-24.
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: July 23, 2022

• RICHARD PAUL SCOTT, 91, formerly of Lewis County, died June 14 at his home in Rockaway Beach, Oregon. Services will be announced in an upcoming obituary. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • JUDY ANN PRITCHARD, 79, died July 20. Arrangements are under the care of...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Sally Hickey Cox: 1931-2022

I have been subscribing to The Chronicle for years to see if my name was in the obituaries, and since it will be hard for me to read it when I am no longer there, I am writing my own. Having been created in 1930 by Ed and Leona Hickey,...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Memorial Gathering to Honor James Robert Cooper, Jr.

A gathering of Jim Cooper's friends is being hosted this Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. by his brother, Allan Cooper of Beaverton, Oregon at The Shire, 465 NW Chehalis Ave., in Chehalis. Jim, a longtime resident of Salkum passed away on Dec. 18, 2020. At the time, health protocols necessitated postponing a gathering to honor Jim and share stories. Jim built friendships with his neighbors, the staff at Salkum Superette, the Salkum Post fiOffice, the Salkum Library, the staff at Sweet Inspirations and Book 'n' Brush. If you are able to join us this Saturday please call Book 'n' Brush at 360-748- 7680 or email us directly at booknbrush@gmail.com so we can make sure we have enough hors d'oeuvres prepared. We hope you can join us to honor our friend, James Robert Cooper, Jr. this Saturday.
CHEHALIS, WA

