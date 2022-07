When the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo rode into the Rowell Ranch Rodeo Grounds in Castro Valley this past weekend, a Richmond contingent was there to catch the show. The rodeo, which is the only African-American one in the U.S., is marking 38 years of touring nationwide this year, including its stop in the East Bay before a crowd of thousands. But the rodeo’s impact expands far beyond its inherent lassos and bucking broncos to impart greater cultural meaning by spotlighting the talents of its black cowgirls and cowboys and the significance of black Western heritage.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO