LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures topping out in the 90s this afternoon with a few isolated showers and storms developing throughout the day. A cooler start to the day today with temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s. Partly cloudy to begin the day with a mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 90s across the South Plains, relatively close to our seasonable high for this time of year. Winds will be pleasant from the south/southeast around 10-15 mph.

SOUTH PLAINS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO