ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

MAN THREATENS TO KILL STAFF AT EAST TENN HOSPITAL AFTER BEING ASKED FOR URINE SAMPLE

crossvillenews1st.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn East Tennessee man hit a nurse and threatened to “kill staff” at a Knoxville hospital, a warrant alleges. Joshua S. Stanton, 30, who has a criminal history that includes convictions for shoplifting, was arrested by Knoxville police...

crossvillenews1st.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtloam.com

Tennessee Man Arrested In Knox County For Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a Tennessee man is facing a host of charges following an incident at a home in Knox County. Deputies received a call about a possible domestic disturbance at a home on Martin Crawford Lane in Flat Lick. When they arrived at the home, the person who called in the complaint met them at the door. Meanwhile, the suspect, 20-year-old John Brandon Gray, of New Tazewell, was attempting to run out the back door. When one of the deputies caught him, he ran back inside and locked the door. Gray then ran out another door to his car trying to escape. Deputies surrounded the car and had to break out a window out of the car and tase him to get him into custody. Gray was taken to Barbourville ARH for treatment after being tased. Once he was cleared, he was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication. He was lodged the Knox County Detention Center.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

KPD: Man in custody after fleeing officers on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man that fled from officers Thursday has been taken into custody after law enforcement negotiated with him at a Knoxville apartment, according to officials. At around 3:00 p.m., officers attempted to stop a car driven by a man wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Stanton, TN
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
middlesboronews.com

New Tazewell man charged with attempted murder

On Tuesday, July 19, Knox County, Tennessee Deputies received a call of a possible domestic incident at a Martin Crawford Lane residence in Flat Lick. Once on scene deputies were met at the front door of the residence by the caller. Deputy Abner then went to the back of the...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
WATE

Four arrested in theft of family van, wheelchair after Smokies game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people have been arrested in the case of a family van and wheelchair that was stolen after a Tennessee Smokies game. The Millsaps family was leaving a Smokies game on July 15 around 11 p.m. when their van had to be left on I-40 West at Strawberry Plains Pike after it had overheated. When Wesley Millsaps returned to fix the van, it was gone according to a police report. The van was adapted to accommodate their son Mason, a 14-year-old with cerebral palsy. It also contained his specialized stroller chair.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Firefighters help Fort Sanders residents trapped by flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After heavy rains across East Tennessee overnight Thursday, the Knoxville Fire Department was dispatched to help four people in the Fort Sanders neighborhood near the University of Tennessee campus who were trapped in their apartments. The Knoxville Police Department said four people who were trapped...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urine#East Tennessee#Tenn#Heroin#Shoplifting#Violent Crime#East Tenn Hospital#Target
wvlt.tv

Explosion reported at Sevierville manufacturing plant

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There was an explosion Thursday afternoon at a manufacturing plant near the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport, responders on the scene told WVLT News. The explosion happened at Johnson Matthey Catalysts, located at 1246 Airport Road, officials said. They also told WVLT News that the company had...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WATE

Police identify woman found shot in car, homicide investigation underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department has identified a woman found shot on Saturday. A homicide investigation is now underway. Jefasha Mitchell, 26, was found in a car in an alley on Louise Avenue on Saturday, July 16. She had been shot, police said. She was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

BREAKING: Murder suspect in standoff with cops in W. Knox

Local, state and federal law enforcement officers have cordoned off a West Knoxville neighborhood after a murder suspect barricaded himself inside a home, authorities say. “This is an active police scene. Residents are advised to remain inside,” said Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn. The Smoky Mountain...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KCSO: Harb’s Market murder suspect dead after barricading from police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted for murder died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he barricaded himself in his home on Monday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff. The suspect, later identified as Christopher David Price, was walking down the street when he saw officers, according to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

TIANEPTINE – WHAT IS IT AND WHY IS IT BANNED FROM TN STORES AS OF JULY 1ST

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Madisonville Police Department recently confiscated more than 50 bottles of a Tianeptine from local convenience store shelves after over-the-counter sales of the substance were banned in Tennessee. Tianeptine, which is marketed as an antidepressant, became illegal to sell over the counter in Tennessee as...
MADISONVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy